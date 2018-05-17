Creating the Content Plan for Your Blog
Here is some insight into why your audience can find your content interesting:
• Because it is entertaining. Your use of humor can be entertaining and so can the show of a luxurious home in a coveted neighborhood.
• Because they can connect with your stories. Like ‘how difficult it is to find the right home’ or ‘how selling a home without an agent can build stress for the current homeowners’.
• Because your post was informative like ‘You don’t have to spend too much on renovations to get the expected price for your property’
The important thing to remember is that you should show consistency with your content so that your readers are always looking forward to your next post.
The frequency of posting should also be predictable after some time so that your audience knows when to expect new posts.
1. Is it readable?
Readability is a big thing now. Earlier, bloggers chose to use heavy words which would make their posts readable only to a certain group of people.
But you want to write for the general public who can easily go through and understand your posts without having to sit down with the dictionary.
To make your posts readable you must:
• Use simple words
• Add bullet points
• Divide your posts into subheaders
2. Can your readers feel a connection?
It is important that you are able to build a connection with your readers. Create content which is engaging.
You can use different styles of writing but keep your posts conversational will be most helpful. When your readers feel that you are talking to them then there is a higher chance that they will leave a comment, respond to your posts and even share it with others.
The styles of writing you can consider are:
• Personal narrative Style – You can share true stories or add drama or humor to personal experiences in order to tell a story that your audience finds entertaining. These stories can also include informative content.
• Confessionals – Where you confess about early mistakes you may have made in your real estate career and how they helped you get better at what you do. This style is best used when you are already very successful.
Beginner realtors may not be able to create a follower base because confessions may just show how incapable they are at their work.
• Pictorial Style – This is where you use several photos to describe a new listing or show a home that you recently sold.
• Instructional Style – This type of writing sees the blogger share instructions for DIYs and includes tips and tricks to complete a task.
• Interviews – You can post interviews with famous people of the industry or share interviews of past clients which include their expectations and how you helped them find the right home or get the right buyer for their home.
Your blog will usually have a mix of these different writing styles to help you target different types of audiences.
3. Will they be interested in reading beyond the headlines?
The internet is more crowded than a big wedding party. You cannot stand a chance of being recognized unless you make things attractive for your readers. Entice them with an attractive headline but keep them hooked throughout the post by creating content which is genuinely interesting and not just a rewritten version of a competitor’s post.
People value individuality and your readers will eventually realize whether the content that you bring for them is actually the work of your creative mind or if it is just a reworded article credited to someone else’s hard work.
4. How useful is the blog for your readers?
It makes sense to write content which will be useful for your audience. Real estate is not easily understood by people. This means that you have a lot of ways in which you can share useful content with your readers. Touch topics which are seen as difficult to understand by buyers and sellers. Talk about changes in the market and how it affects the clients. These are things that people always want to know. These are useful posts and if they have a flow and are able to arouse the interest of your users then they may see a considerable amount of traction.
5. Does the content prove your authority in the industry?
One reason why you are blogging is to prove yourself as an expert in the industry. This can happen only when you share unique content which helps your audience understand how much knowledge you have about the industry. If you have bagged awards then drop in a casual statement that tells your readers about this achievement. It will increase their confidence in you. But be sure to keep it inconspicuous because most readers do not prefer to read blogs where authors brag too much about themselves.
Real estate marketing involves many facets and blogging is one of these pieces which can help a realtor establish themselves as a competent authority in the industry. You can choose to target the audience in your location when boosting your blog posts through social media platforms.
People always like to read quality content online. The internet has already bombarded us with too much of content and sometimes it can be difficult to sift the good from the bad. Knowing that your blog can suffer the same fate, it is peremptory that you spend enough time on creating content of the highest possible quality for your audience.
Avi iMeir Zaslavsky
101MZ
2124706688
email us here