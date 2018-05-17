NdFeB Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
NdFeB – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NdFeB Market 2018
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “NdFeB – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Description:
This report studies the global NdFeB market status and forecast, categorizes the global NdFeB market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global NdFeB market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Hitachi Metals
Shin-Etsu
TDK
VAC
Zhong Ke San Huan
Yunsheng Company
YSM
JL MAG
ZHmag
BJM
AT&M
NBJJ
Innuovo Magnetics
SGM
Galaxy Magnetic
Zhongyuan Magnetic
Earth- Panda
Magsuper
Other
Request for Sample Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3147194-global-ndfeb-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet
Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets
Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Computer
Electronic Industry
Office Automation Equipment
Auto Industry
Other
Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3147194-global-ndfeb-market-research-report-2018
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Table Of Content:
Global NdFeB Market Research Report 2018
1 NdFeB Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NdFeB
1.2 NdFeB Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global NdFeB Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global NdFeB Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet
1.2.4 Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets
1.2.5 Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets
1.3 Global NdFeB Segment by Application
1.3.1 NdFeB Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Computer
1.3.3 Electronic Industry
1.3.4 Office Automation Equipment
1.3.5 Auto Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global NdFeB Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global NdFeB Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of NdFeB (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global NdFeB Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global NdFeB Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global NdFeB Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Hitachi Metals
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Shin-Etsu
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Shin-Etsu NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 TDK
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 TDK NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 VAC
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 VAC NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Zhong Ke San Huan
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Yunsheng Company
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Yunsheng Company NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 YSM
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 YSM NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 JL MAG
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 JL MAG NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 ZHmag
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 ZHmag NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 BJM
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 BJM NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.11 AT&M
7.12 NBJJ
7.13 Innuovo Magnetics
7.14 SGM
7.15 Galaxy Magnetic
7.16 Zhongyuan Magnetic
7.17 Earth- Panda
7.18 Magsuper
7.19 Other
Continued…..
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here