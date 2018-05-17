NdFeB Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report studies the global NdFeB market status and forecast, categorizes the global NdFeB market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global NdFeB market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Hitachi Metals 
Shin-Etsu 
TDK 
VAC 
Zhong Ke San Huan 
Yunsheng Company 
YSM 
JL MAG 
ZHmag 
BJM 
AT&M 
NBJJ 
Innuovo Magnetics 
SGM 
Galaxy Magnetic 
Zhongyuan Magnetic 
Earth- Panda 
Magsuper 
Other 

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet 
Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets 
Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Computer 
Electronic Industry 
Office Automation Equipment 
Auto Industry 
Other

Table Of Content:

Global NdFeB Market Research Report 2018 
1 NdFeB Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NdFeB 
1.2 NdFeB Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global NdFeB Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global NdFeB Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet 
1.2.4 Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets 
1.2.5 Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets 
1.3 Global NdFeB Segment by Application 
1.3.1 NdFeB Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Computer 
1.3.3 Electronic Industry 
1.3.4 Office Automation Equipment 
1.3.5 Auto Industry 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global NdFeB Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global NdFeB Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of NdFeB (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global NdFeB Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global NdFeB Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global NdFeB Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Hitachi Metals 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Shin-Etsu 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Shin-Etsu NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 TDK 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 TDK NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 VAC 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 VAC NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Zhong Ke San Huan 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Yunsheng Company 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Yunsheng Company NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 YSM 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 YSM NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 JL MAG 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 JL MAG NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 ZHmag 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 ZHmag NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 BJM 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 NdFeB Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 BJM NdFeB Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 AT&M 
7.12 NBJJ 
7.13 Innuovo Magnetics 
7.14 SGM 
7.15 Galaxy Magnetic 
7.16 Zhongyuan Magnetic 
7.17 Earth- Panda 
7.18 Magsuper 
7.19 Other

Continued…..

