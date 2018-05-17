Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Robotics Services: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025

Industrial Robotics Services – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2018     

Description: 

This report studies the global Industrial Robotics Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Industrial Robotics Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered 
ABB 
FANUC 
KUKA 
Omron Adept Technologies 
Remtec Automation 
Yaskawa Motoman 
Applied Manufacturing Technologies 
EIS 
Essert 
Geku Automation 
ICS Robotics 
InMotion Robotics 
Phoenix Control Systems 
RobotWorx

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Engineering and consulting 
System integration 
Robot programming 
Installation and commissioning 
Maintenance and repair 
Training

Market segment by Application, Industrial Robotics Services can be split into 
Welding 
Assembly line 
Material handling

Table Of Content:

Global Industrial Robotics Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Industrial Robotics Services 
1.1 Industrial Robotics Services Market Overview 
1.1.1 Industrial Robotics Services Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Industrial Robotics Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 Europe 
1.2.3 China 
1.2.4 Japan 
1.2.5 Southeast Asia 
1.2.6 India 
1.3 Industrial Robotics Services Market by Type 
1.3.1 Engineering and consulting 
1.3.2 System integration 
1.3.3 Robot programming 
1.3.4 Installation and commissioning 
1.3.5 Maintenance and repair 
1.3.6 Training 
1.4 Industrial Robotics Services Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Welding 
1.4.2 Assembly line 
1.4.3 Material handling

2 Global Industrial Robotics Services Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Industrial Robotics Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

……..

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 ABB 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2 FANUC 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3 KUKA 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4 Omron Adept Technologies 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5 Remtec Automation 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6 Yaskawa Motoman 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7 Applied Manufacturing Technologies 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8 EIS 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9 Essert 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10 Geku Automation 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.11 ICS Robotics 
3.12 InMotion Robotics 
3.13 Phoenix Control Systems 
3.14 RobotWorx

Continued…..

Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

