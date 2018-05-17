Industrial Robotics Services: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025
Industrial Robotics Services – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Industrial Robotics Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Industrial Robotics Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
ABB
FANUC
KUKA
Omron Adept Technologies
Remtec Automation
Yaskawa Motoman
Applied Manufacturing Technologies
EIS
Essert
Geku Automation
ICS Robotics
InMotion Robotics
Phoenix Control Systems
RobotWorx
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Engineering and consulting
System integration
Robot programming
Installation and commissioning
Maintenance and repair
Training
Market segment by Application, Industrial Robotics Services can be split into
Welding
Assembly line
Material handling
Table Of Content:
Global Industrial Robotics Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Industrial Robotics Services
1.1 Industrial Robotics Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Industrial Robotics Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Industrial Robotics Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Industrial Robotics Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Engineering and consulting
1.3.2 System integration
1.3.3 Robot programming
1.3.4 Installation and commissioning
1.3.5 Maintenance and repair
1.3.6 Training
1.4 Industrial Robotics Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Welding
1.4.2 Assembly line
1.4.3 Material handling
2 Global Industrial Robotics Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Industrial Robotics Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
……..
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 ABB
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 FANUC
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 KUKA
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Omron Adept Technologies
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Remtec Automation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Yaskawa Motoman
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Applied Manufacturing Technologies
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 EIS
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Essert
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Geku Automation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Industrial Robotics Services Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 ICS Robotics
3.12 InMotion Robotics
3.13 Phoenix Control Systems
3.14 RobotWorx
Continued…..
