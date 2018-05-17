U.S. Cheese Market: Region, Key Players, Competition and Forecast to 2023

U.S. Cheese 2018 Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2023

PUNE , INDIA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the cheese market is mainly driven by the increased consumption of dairy products included in daily diet of consumers. Increasing adaptation of European lifestyle and their food culture in U.S. is influencing the market growth. Applications of different types of cheese with various flavors in various sectors of food industries is supporting its sale. Cheese is extensively used in convenience foods, ready-to-eat meals, fast-food, and confectionery. The high demand of the product across these industries is seen as a potential opportunity for its market.

Consumers from U.S. are more inclined towards including innovative flavors and trying mixed cheese varieties, which tend to restrain the cheese market. There are more than 1000 varieties of cheese available, out of which preparing mixed varieties according to consumer’s choice turns out to be a challenge. The increased demand for these mixed cheese varieties tend to restrain the growth of cheese market. Moreover, different cheese varieties have different shelf-life and mixing the cheese will further decrease the shelf-life of cheese.

Shelf-life of cheese is low based on the lower shelf life of milk. Milk is the raw material for cheese and has low shelf-life based on the rapid enzymatic degradation or chemical deterioration of the milk.

Regional Analysis:

U.S. Cheese market has been segmented on the basis of states, which comprise Wisconsin, California, Idaho, New York, New Mexico, Minnesota and rest of the U.S. Among states, Wisconsin is accounting for major market share in the U.S. cheese market, which is expected to reach 2,059.2 Kilo tons by the end of 2023 with registering a healthy CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. California is also one of the attractive states among the cheese manufacturers in the U.S. and it is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period.

Segments:

Cheese market has been segmented on the basis of product type into Mozzarella, Cheddar, Other Italian Cheese, Other American Cheese, Feta, Hispanic, Muenster, Montery Jack, Colby Jack, Cream cheese, Cottage cheese, Pepper Jack, and others. On the basis of sources, the market is segmented such as whole cow milk, skimmed cow milk and others. Based on the type, market is segmented into fresh, aged fresh, soft white, semi-soft, hard, blue, flavored, and others. U.S. cheese market has been segmented on the basis of application, which comprises of cheese processing, cheese spreads, cheese dips, fast food snacks, alcohol accompaniments, bakery foods, processed foods, savory snacks, and others.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the U.S. cheese market are Land O'Lakes, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Dairiconcepts L.P., Leprino Foods Company, Foremost Farms USA Cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Key Findings:

• In U.S., Wisconsin is accounting for significant market proportion in the overall U.S. cheese market. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period.

• Among the product types, mozzarella holds a major market proportion of 48.4% in the year of 2018 and the segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period.

Regional analysis of cheese market development and demand forecast to 2023 market:

As per the analysis, the U.S. cheese market is poised to reach 6,786.8 kilo tons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecasted period.

The reports also cover State-level analysis:

• U.S.

 Wisconsin

 California

 Idaho

 New York

 New Mexico

 Minnesota

 Rest of U.S.

