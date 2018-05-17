Shale Gas Market 2018 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2022
The analysts forecast the global shale gas market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Shale formations are fine-grained sedimentary rocks with low permeability. They might be rich sources of petroleum and natural gas. Natural gas produced from shale formations is called shale gas.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shale gas market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BP
• Chevron
• ConocoPhillips
• Exxon Mobil
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Statoil
Market driver
• Advantages associated with shale gas
Market challenge
• Technical challenges related to shale gas production
Market trend
• Increasing investments in renewable energy
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Overview
Comparison by end-user
Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Buildings – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Transportation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking
Increasing investments in renewable energy
Growing adoption of NGVs
