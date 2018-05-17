WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Shale Gas Market 2018 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2022”.

The analysts forecast the global shale gas market to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Shale formations are fine-grained sedimentary rocks with low permeability. They might be rich sources of petroleum and natural gas. Natural gas produced from shale formations is called shale gas.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shale gas market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Shale Gas Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BP

• Chevron

• ConocoPhillips

• Exxon Mobil

• Royal Dutch Shell

• Statoil

Market driver

• Advantages associated with shale gas

Market challenge

• Technical challenges related to shale gas production

Market trend

• Increasing investments in renewable energy

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Comparison by end-user

Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Buildings – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Transportation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Supercritical carbon dioxide in shale gas fracking

Increasing investments in renewable energy

Growing adoption of NGVs

Continued…..

