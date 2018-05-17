Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018

Home prenatal monitoring devices are electronic monitoring devices that help in assessing fetal health. They generate information about fetal growth inside the mother's womb. Such devices facilitate the diagnosis, monitoring, and evaluation of fetal abnormalities.

The analysts forecast the global home prenatal monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home prenatal monitoring devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Home Prenatal Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bellabeat

• Bloomlife

• ExtantFuture

• KM Consolidated

• Sonoline

• Summer Infant

Market driver

• Increasing number of preterm and low birth-weight babies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Risks associated with the use of home prenatal monitoring devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Advent of prenatal courses

Market trend
• Advent of prenatal courses

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Market ecosystem

• Global fetal monitoring devices market – Related market

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Market sizing 2017

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• Global traditional home prenatal monitoring devices market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global smart home prenatal monitoring devices market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global home prenatal heart monitor market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global home prenatal movement monitor market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market by distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global home prenatal monitoring devices market – Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Home prenatal monitoring devices market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Home prenatal monitoring devices market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Home prenatal monitoring devices market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity by region

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Other prominent drivers

• Market challenges

• Other prominent challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Introduction of low-cost portable scanners

• Advent of prenatal courses

• Adoption of multichannel marketing strategies by key competitors

• Increasing penetration of home prenatal monitoring devices in developing countries

• Other prominent trends

PART 16: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 17: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

• Competitors covered

• Competitor classification

• Market positioning of competitors

• Bellabeat

• Bloomlife

• ExtantFuture

• KM Consolidated

• Sonoline

• Summer Infant

Continued…..