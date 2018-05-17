Connie Goodman-Milone Returns to CUTV News Radio

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people give advice on your career, they start with “do what you love” or “follow your heart.” For Connie Goodman-Milone, a Miami-based writer, following her heart (and it’s a huge one) has led to a breadth of accomplishments--as a published poet, writer’s group leader, philanthropist and outspoken civil advocate. Connie’s mother was another of her great loves, and helping mother find relief and greater quality of life during long days in hospice care led Connie into another vocation, as an oft-recognized hospice volunteer.

Connie’s loves merge together in some of her efforts, such as when applying the healing power of writing to comfort people. Whether guiding patients and grieving relatives to write poetry as therapy or reading prayers in hospice rooms (many are poetic like Song of Songs and the Psalms), Connie is an expert at using flowing words to create relief and healing. She also has a wonderful book in progress, and it arose from The Bereavement Poetry Project, an offshoot of the South Florida Writer’s Association meetings that she runs. You’ll hear more about the healing power of poetry, including the reading of specially-chosen selections when you tune into the first of the three shows.

Connie has further been the Chair of the Junior Orange Bowl’s Youth Writing Contest for years and recently became its Director. Reading entries from eighth graders taught her much about the concerns and wisdom of today’s youth. She says teens express themselves, both orally and in writing, with such eloquence and passion. One example of that is the #NeverAgain movement launched by student leaders of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in nearby Parkland, FL. Connie wrote one of her many letters to the editor of the Miami Herald in support of these youngsters (after they were featured on the cover of Time Magazine in April) and will read the last paragraph of it on-air in her second show. She hopes to spread news about their movement, as well as publicize the overall topic of gun violence prevention, which is one she’s written about for several years. Connie was also most impressed by the recent law suit over climate change launched against local Governor Scott.

In the last of Connie’s three-show series, you’ll learn more about another dimension of her experience, personality and incredible heart. Aside from being a celebrated hospice volunteer, Connie believes strongly in the spirit of philanthropy overall. She gives funds (and stresses every level of support makes a difference) to numerous political, animal welfare, and medically-related non-profit organizations. She also participates in Give Miami Day, a mid-November event that many non-profits participate in. It features great matching gift opportunities, such doubling donations at 3:05 pm, since 305 is the area code for Dade County. Connie also signed on to give her personal energy and time to a major congressional campaign and is a registered organ donor. Many of her other interests, like her writer’s group, are volunteer-run efforts. Help us celebrate the largesse of Connie Goodman-Milone.

CUTV News will feature Connie Goodman-Milone in three-successive interviews with Jim Masters on May 17, May 24 and May 31, at 2:00pm EDT

Listen to the series on BlogTalk Radio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Connie, visit her website: www.conniegoodman-milone.com