Flexible Plastic Packaging Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

In this report, the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
AMCOR LIMITED 
CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH 
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 
BEMIS COMPANY, INC. 
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 
COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A. 
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY 
BERRY PLASTICS GROUP, INC. 
MONDI GROUP 
REYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 
CLONDALKIN GROUP HOLDINGS BV 
NOVOLEX - CARLYLE GROUP 
BISCHOF + KLEIN SE & CO. KG 
BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES PLC (RPC BPI GROUP) 
PROAMPAC 
BRITTON GROUP LIMITED 
GASCOGNE FLEXIBLE 
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY 
SWISS PAC 
PRINTPACK, INC. 
WIHURI OYJ 
SIGMA PLASTICS GROUP 
AMERICAN PACKAGING CORPORATION 
OM PRINTING & FLEXIBLE PACKAGING PVT. LTD. 
GLENROY, INC. 
COSMO FILMS LIMITED 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Flexible Plastic Packaging in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Stand-Up Pouches 
Flat Pouches 
Gusseted Bags 
Wicketed Bags 
Wraps 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Plastic Films 
Paper 
Aluminum Foil 
Bioplastics

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Research Report 2018 
1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Plastic Packaging 
1.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Stand-Up Pouches 
1.2.4 Flat Pouches 
1.2.5 Gusseted Bags 
1.2.6 Wicketed Bags 
1.2.7 Wraps 
1.3 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Plastic Films 
1.3.3 Paper 
1.3.4 Aluminum Foil 
1.3.5 Bioplastics 
1.4 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Flexible Plastic Packaging (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 AMCOR LIMITED 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 AMCOR LIMITED Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES GROUP GMBH Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 SEALED AIR CORPORATION 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 SEALED AIR CORPORATION Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 BEMIS COMPANY, INC. 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 BEMIS COMPANY, INC. Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 HUHTAMAKI OYJ 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 HUHTAMAKI OYJ Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A. 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 COVERIS HOLDINGS S.A. Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 BERRY PLASTICS GROUP, INC. 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Flexible Plastic Packaging Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 BERRY PLASTICS GROUP, INC. Flexible Plastic Packaging Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

