14 year old global entrepreneur launches business book, contributors include Branson
Henry Patterson, 14, is setting out to educate his generation on the value of money and work including the author’s own recipe for success and happiness.
There are also contributions from some of Henry’s heroes and role models including advice from Sir Richard Branson, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, entrepreneurs Sarah Willingham and Theo Paphitis, Mike Krieger (the co-founder of Instagram), Ariana DeBose (from the US cast of Hamilton) and Tim Stockdale, the Olympic showjumper. All recount their early experiences of earning money (not all successful) and explain what drove them to succeed in their chosen fields (rarely just money).
Young and Mighty – subtitled “Your secret weapon for earning some money, changing the world, and spending your future doing what you love” – includes ideas for making extra money and fundraising for good causes, plain English guides to the basics of starting and running a business, and a section packed with tips and engaging exercises to help young readers to start to “turn their ideas into things”.
In Young and Mighty Henry tells his own story too – his difficulties at school, his stammer and his journey to grow his children’s brand Not Before Tea and lessons he has learnt along the way.
He says: “The real point of the book is to help people my age to think about how to make their way in the world. Children today don’t know if they’ll get a job or have their own home when they get older. Schools don’t teach us how to really set up a business. They also don’t educate us on being flexible and agile when it comes to working. What do you do if you graduate and there are no jobs in your sector to interview for? You don’t learn about back-up plans at school”.
Henry says children should learn about money as early as possible as a vital part of their training for later life.
“I have had negative comments from parents saying I should not be thinking about money and business at my age. I totally disagree. I have spoken to lots of people who didn’t even think about it until they left school and were then overwhelmed.
“Leaving school and starting a job shouldn’t be something to dread but something to look forward to. I don’t dread work, I find it fun. Everybody should love what they do. That’s really what my book is about.”
Young and Mighty is published in paperback by Harriman House at £12.99, on sale on Amazon and all leading UK book shops and at www.youngmighty.com
About the Book
Young and Mighty is for children and young people, 10 to 14, who are starting to think about their future and starting to make sense of what motivates them.
It covers some of the big issues that young people face: money, self-esteem, finding your voice, education and creativity. It particularly appeals to those struggling to fit in.
In the introduction Henry tells his story about developing a stammer after being bullied at school and his journey to rediscover his voice.
His experiences have taught Henry that children can discover their own version of success. The book provides examples from business, the arts and sport contributed by people Henry has met or admires.
Other chapters deal with how to double your pocket money and how to raise money for good causes. There is also advice from business, marketing and legal experts on how to start and run a business.
Young and Mighty promotes confidence and thoughtfulness, not just material ambition.
About Henry
Henry started his official business journey at the age of nine when he launched children’s brand Not Before Tea. This was based on a story book he had written entitled The Adventures of Sherb and Pip. All the characters in the book were bought to life through products such as bags, wash bags and soft toys. Today the products are sold internationally and Henry has just secured investment to grow the brand further.
At 12 years old, Henry was a keynote speaker at the prestigious Retail Week Live event at the 02 in London, where he shared the stage with the likes of Facebook and Google.
Despite battling a stammer, he developed a love of public speaking and has since spoken alongside some of the world's top motivational speakers on stages in Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, Berlin and Vietnam.
Now 14, Henry has just set up an online platform Young&Mighty, to enable young entrepreneurs to turn their business ideas into reality, through short practical courses.
Free spaces are offered to schools, who run ‘Get Mighty’ competitions to their students. This annual Dragons Den style format, encourages pupils to pitch their business idea to their teachers. Each age section will win access to the Young and Mighty online academy.
He is sharing the lessons he has learnt with schools and colleges throughout the UK, most recently working in a group of students from The Peter Jones Academy.
