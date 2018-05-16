SMi’s 2nd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference – Under A Week Left!
Discover the balance between safety, quality and cost-effectiveness by addressing containment and cross-contamination issues
16 Exhilarating Presentations | 8+ Hours of Networking | 18 Hours of Interactive Content | 2 Hands on Workshop
An Audience of Highly Potent API Experts & Innovators Under 1 Roof
With the event now under 1 week away, this is a reminder there is still time to register at SMi's 2nd annual, Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference, taking place between May 21st - 23rd, Kensington, London UK.
The highly anticipated 3-day conference will gather the growing hpapi community, filled with industry thought leaders and drug development experts involved in: cross contamination, manufacturing, containment design, liquid and parentals, R&D and pharmaceutical process development.
Highlights to look forward to:
- Discover practical approaches to HPAPI manufacturing in a controlled and efficient manner
- Explore different containment methods and learn about which strategy best suits your needs
- Evaluate the use of containment risk mitigation tools in early phase development
- Learn how to manage and effectively and safely dispose of HPAPI, post-production waste
- Discuss the most important regulations surrounding potent ingredients
Where Innovation starts, Pioneers meet, and Collaborations begin!
Take advantage of meeting peers under one roof with over 8 hours of networking. Visit the download centre online to take a look at the full attendee list and access exclusive content from our key speakers, including one to one interviews.
Snap shot of those confirmed include:
Co-Owner and Director | Dep. Head of Drug Substance Development Division | Developing chemical Engineer | Director and Regulatory Manager Pharmaceuticals | Director Global EHS Technical Operations | Director of Containment & Micronisation | Head of Launch Preparation and Coordination | Head of Manufacturing | President / CEO | Principle Scientist | Principal Scientific Manager, Small Molecule Process Chemistry | Senior Formulation Scientist | Senior Scientific Advisor
There is currently a manager’sspecial rate available online. Book today: www.highlypotentapi.com/ein
SMi presents the 2nd Annual:
Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI)
Date: 21st – 22nd May 2018
Workshops: 23rd May 2018
Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK
Website: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/ein
