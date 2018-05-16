First Page SEO Joins the Barrie Chamber of Commerce
First Page SEO, one of Canada’s premiere SEO and digital marketing companies, has recently joined the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Page SEO, one of Canada’s top SEO companies, has joined the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. Since 2015, First Page SEO has been based out of Orillia, ON, and has been a member of their chamber since 2016. With continued company growth, they are setting their sites on expanding into Barrie and providing their award-winning SEO programs and website design in Barrie and neighbouring townships.
“We’re very excited to become a member of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce,” says company President, Stephen Roome, “We’re looking forward to being able to provide our services to more local businesses to help them build more traction online and grow.”
First Page SEO has been in the website design and digital marketing industry for almost twenty years, and in that time has built up a reputation as an industry leader. They currently serve over 400 clients around the world, from varying markets and industries. Although their client base is world-wide, First Page SEO has deep roots in Ontario, with the majority of the clientele being local businesses.
About First Page SEO: First Page SEO is a leading Canadian SEO company that offers a broad range of website design and marketing services. First Page SEO specializes in placing websites on the first page through intensive website optimization. They also builds mobile friendly websites that place ahead of the competition with conversion optimization to help turn website visitors into leads. For more information about First Page SEO call 705 259-3656, or visit www.first-page-seo.com.
