Senior officials in the US Army to present at Air Missile Defence Technology conference 2018

Brigadier General Randall McIntire, Cross-Functional Team Lead, Air and Missile Defence, US Army to present at Air Missile Defence Technology in OctoberLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The threat from enemy unmanned aerial systems continues to proliferate at an astonishing rate. To counter that threat, the Army has developed a "tiered-layered approach" said Brigadier General Randall McIntire, the director of the Army's newly-created Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, who also serves as the commandant of the Air Defense Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and as the chief of Air Defense Artillery.
The tiered-layered approach involves multiple countermeasures against both attack and reconnaissance of unmanned aerial systems. Those countermeasures include projectiles fired from land-based Phalanx Weapons System, the reconfigurable integrated-weapons platform and the commonly remotely operated weapons station.
Mcintire highlights, the battlefield has become three dimensional, soldiers must not only keep their eyes on ground threats, but also threats from the air, to include UAS [army recognition].
With this in mind, delegates can hear from Brigadier General Randall McIntire, Cross-Functional Team Lead, Air and Missile Defence, US Army at SMi's 3rd annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference taking place on the 23rd and 24th October 2018, as he discusses “Modernising the Army’s Capabilities to establish a more Effective and Layered Approach to AMD”.
The presentation will cover: The role and priorities for the cross-functional team (CFT) for AMD, The importance of ensuring maximum efficiency of existing systems, Developing communication between THAAD and Patriot assets for better operational capability and a better picture of incoming threats, Ramifications and benefits for the integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System (IBCS) and Acquiring SHORAD capabilities in 2018 to fulfil requirements.
Others presenting from the US includes: Colonel Chad Skaggs, Director Air and Missile Defense Integration, US Space and Missile Defence Command and Army Forces Strategic Command - Ensuring Air Defence Operational Overmatch through Enhanced Future Capabilities & Peter Woodmansee, Missile Defence Program Manager, U.S. European Command - US Air Defence Capabilities in Support of Allied and NATO Operations.
Air Missile Defence Technology
23rd-24th October 2018
Prague, Czech Republic
