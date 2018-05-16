Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Caprolactam Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Caprolactam Market 2018

Caprolactam is an intermediate polymer that is used in the production of nylon 6 fibers and nylon 6 resins, accounting for 98% of the total caprolactam produced globally. Nylon 6 has properties such as chemical resistance, damage resistance from oils, and abrasion resistance. In addition, it has excellent strength and elasticity.

The analysts forecast the global caprolactam market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global caprolactam market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail the sales of nylon 6 resins and nylon 6 fibers by considering 2015 as the base year.

• Americas

• APAC

The report, Global Caprolactam Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

• Honeywell

• BASF

• DSM

• UBE Industries

• Capro

• Rising demand from automobile sector.

• Large volumes of ammonium sulfate waste.

• Shift in focus toward bio-based nylon 6 polymers.

