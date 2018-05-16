Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Polyolefin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Polyolefin Market 2018

Polyolefins are the biggest class of commodity thermoplastics. These polymers are made of simple alkenes, which include ethylene, propylene, butenes, and pentenes, and their copolymers. Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) are the two most widely used polyolefins in the world.

The analysts forecast the global polyolefins market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global thoracic surgery market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of polyolefins in key applications in the automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/855035-global-polyolefin-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Polyolefins Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Arkema

• CNPC

• ExxonMobil

• LyondellBasell

• SABIC

Other prominent vendors

• Braskem

• Borealis

• Borouge

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• Formosa Plastics

• INEOS

• Reliance Industries (RIL)

• Repsol

• Sasol

• Dow Chemical

• Total Plastics

Market driver

• Increasing use of polyolefin films in solar power generation industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Rising concern related to plastic disposal

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing demand for metallocene-based polyolefin

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/855035-global-polyolefin-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global polyolefin market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global polyolefin market by type

• Global PE market

• Global PP market

• Global functional polyolefin market

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global polyolefin market by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global polyolefin market by geography

• Polyolefin market in Americas

• Polyolefin market in Europe

• Polyolefin market in APAC

• Polyolefin market in ROW

PART 09: Market drivers

• Increasing use of polyolefin films in solar power generation industry

• Shale gas boom in North America

• Growth in packaging industry

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• High capacity-to-demand ratio

• Rising concern related to plastic disposal

• Fluctuation in crude oil prices

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Increasing demand for bio-based polyolefin

• Growing demand for metallocene-based polyolefin

• Economic growth in APAC

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Arkema

• CNPC

• ExxonMobil

• LyondellBasell

• SABIC

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..