RTD Tea Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global RTD Tea Market

This report studies the global RTD Tea market status and forecast, categorizes the global RTD Tea market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

Description

This report studies the global RTD Tea market status and forecast, categorizes the global RTD Tea market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Coca-Cola 
JBD Group 
Ting Hsin 
Unilever 
Uni-President 
Amul 
Argo Tea 
Arizona 
Asahi 
Britvic Soft Drinks 
Dr Pepper Snapple 
F&N Foods 
Haelssen & Lyon 
Hangzhou Wahaha 
HeySong 
Ito En 
Kirin Beverage 
Malaysia Dairy 
Marley’s Mellow Mood 
Nongfu Spring 
PepsiCo 
Pokka Sapporo Food and Beverage 
Suntory 
Sweet Leaf Tea 
Tai Sun 
Tan Hiep Phat 
Trade Winds 
Vitalon 
Xing Tea

 

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
Asia-Pacific 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Black Tea 
Green Tea 
Others 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets 
Convenience Stores 
Food and Drink Specialty Stores 
Others

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze and study the global RTD Tea sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025). 
Focuses on the key RTD Tea manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future. 
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Available Customizations 
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: 
Regional and country-level analysis of the RTD Tea market, by end-use. 
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

           

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global RTD Tea Market Research Report 2018 
1 RTD Tea Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RTD Tea 
1.2 RTD Tea Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global RTD Tea Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global RTD Tea Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Black Tea 
1.2.4 Green Tea 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Global RTD Tea Segment by Application 
1.3.1 RTD Tea Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets 
1.3.3 Convenience Stores 
1.3.4 Food and Drink Specialty Stores 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Global RTD Tea Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global RTD Tea Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of RTD Tea (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global RTD Tea Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global RTD Tea Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

………….

7 Global RTD Tea Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Coca-Cola 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Coca-Cola RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 JBD Group 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 JBD Group RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Ting Hsin 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Ting Hsin RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Unilever 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Unilever RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Uni-President 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Uni-President RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

……..CONTINUED

 

