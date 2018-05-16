RTD Tea Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global RTD Tea Market
Description
This report studies the global RTD Tea market status and forecast, categorizes the global RTD Tea market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Coca-Cola
JBD Group
Ting Hsin
Unilever
Uni-President
Amul
Argo Tea
Arizona
Asahi
Britvic Soft Drinks
Dr Pepper Snapple
F&N Foods
Haelssen & Lyon
Hangzhou Wahaha
HeySong
Ito En
Kirin Beverage
Malaysia Dairy
Marley’s Mellow Mood
Nongfu Spring
PepsiCo
Pokka Sapporo Food and Beverage
Suntory
Sweet Leaf Tea
Tai Sun
Tan Hiep Phat
Trade Winds
Vitalon
Xing Tea
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Black Tea
Green Tea
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Food and Drink Specialty Stores
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global RTD Tea sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).
Focuses on the key RTD Tea manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the RTD Tea market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global RTD Tea Market Research Report 2018
1 RTD Tea Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of RTD Tea
1.2 RTD Tea Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global RTD Tea Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global RTD Tea Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Black Tea
1.2.4 Green Tea
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global RTD Tea Segment by Application
1.3.1 RTD Tea Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Food and Drink Specialty Stores
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global RTD Tea Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global RTD Tea Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 Asia-Pacific Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 South America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Middle East & Africa Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of RTD Tea (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global RTD Tea Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global RTD Tea Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………….
7 Global RTD Tea Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Coca-Cola
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Coca-Cola RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 JBD Group
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 JBD Group RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Ting Hsin
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Ting Hsin RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Unilever
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Unilever RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Uni-President
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 RTD Tea Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Uni-President RTD Tea Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
