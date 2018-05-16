Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market
Description
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Ahlstrom
Freudenberg
Kimberly-Clark
AVINTIV
Asahi Kasei
Avgol
Bonar
Toray
CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven
Dalian Ruiguang Group
Fibertex
First Quality
Fitesa
Foss Manufacturing
Georgia-Pacific
Glatfelter
Action Nonwovens
Lydall
Milliken & Company
Ultra Non Woven
PEGAS
Mitsui
Japan Vilene
Johns Manville
Kingsafe Group
Low & Bonar
Wonderful Nonwovens
Regent Nonwoven Materials
Paramount
Huifeng Nonwoven
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3175968-global-polyurethane-non-woven-fabric-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Spunbond non-woven fabric
Spunlace non-woven fabric
Needle punch non-woven fabric
Meltblown non-woven fabric
Wet laid non-woven fabric
Non-woven fabric (with other process)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Medical and health industry
Family decorates
Clothing industry
Industrial
Agricultural
Automotive industry
Civil engineering
Other industry
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3175968-global-polyurethane-non-woven-fabric-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Research Report 2018
1 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric
1.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Spunbond non-woven fabric
1.2.4 Spunlace non-woven fabric
1.2.5 Needle punch non-woven fabric
1.2.6 Meltblown non-woven fabric
1.2.7 Wet laid non-woven fabric
1.2.8 Non-woven fabric (with other process)
1.3 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Segment by Application
1.3.1 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Medical and health industry
1.3.3 Family decorates
1.3.4 Clothing industry
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Agricultural
1.3.7 Automotive industry
1.3.8 Civil engineering
1.3.9 Other industry
1.4 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
………….
7 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Ahlstrom
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Ahlstrom Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Freudenberg
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Freudenberg Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Kimberly-Clark
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 AVINTIV
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 AVINTIV Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Asahi Kasei
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Asahi Kasei Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Avgol
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Avgol Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
