Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025

Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Research Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 125 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Ahlstrom 
Freudenberg 
Kimberly-Clark 
AVINTIV 
Asahi Kasei 
Avgol 
Bonar 
Toray 
CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven 
Dalian Ruiguang Group 
Fibertex 
First Quality 
Fitesa 
Foss Manufacturing 
Georgia-Pacific 
Glatfelter 
Action Nonwovens 
Lydall 
Milliken & Company 
Ultra Non Woven 
PEGAS 
Mitsui 
Japan Vilene 
Johns Manville 
Kingsafe Group 
Low & Bonar 
Wonderful Nonwovens 
Regent Nonwoven Materials 
Paramount 
Huifeng Nonwoven 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Spunbond non-woven fabric 
Spunlace non-woven fabric 
Needle punch non-woven fabric 
Meltblown non-woven fabric 
Wet laid non-woven fabric 
Non-woven fabric (with other process) 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Medical and health industry 
Family decorates 
Clothing industry 
Industrial 
Agricultural 
Automotive industry 
Civil engineering 
Other industry

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Research Report 2018 
1 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric 
1.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Spunbond non-woven fabric 
1.2.4 Spunlace non-woven fabric 
1.2.5 Needle punch non-woven fabric 
1.2.6 Meltblown non-woven fabric 
1.2.7 Wet laid non-woven fabric 
1.2.8 Non-woven fabric (with other process) 
1.3 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Medical and health industry 
1.3.3 Family decorates 
1.3.4 Clothing industry 
1.3.5 Industrial 
1.3.6 Agricultural 
1.3.7 Automotive industry 
1.3.8 Civil engineering 
1.3.9 Other industry 
1.4 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Ahlstrom 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Ahlstrom Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Freudenberg 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Freudenberg Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Kimberly-Clark 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 AVINTIV 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 AVINTIV Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Asahi Kasei 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Asahi Kasei Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Avgol 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Avgol Polyurethane Non-Woven fabric Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

