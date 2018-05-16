Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

In-flight Entertainment (IFE): Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025

In-flight Entertainment (IFE) – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market 2018   

This report studies the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market status and forecast, categorizes the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Gogo LLC 
Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. 
Thales Group 
Zodiac Aerospace 
Honeywell International 
Panasonic Avionics Corporation 
Viasat Inc. 
Rockwell Collins 
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg 
SITAONAIR

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
IFE Hardware 
IFE Connectivity & Communication 
IFE Content 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Narrow Body Aircraft 
Wide Body Aircraft 
Other

Table Of Content:

Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Research Report 2018 
1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) 
1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 IFE Hardware 
1.2.4 IFE Connectivity & Communication 
1.2.5 IFE Content 
1.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Narrow Body Aircraft 
1.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft 
1.3.4 Other 
1.4 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Gogo LLC 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Thales Group 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Zodiac Aerospace 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Honeywell International 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Honeywell International In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Viasat Inc. 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Viasat Inc. In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Rockwell Collins 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 SITAONAIR 

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

