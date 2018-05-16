Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market 2018
Description:
This report studies the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
American Biltrite
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Decorative SVT
Functional SVT
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
