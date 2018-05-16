Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018

Description: 

This report studies the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
American Biltrite 
Armstrong 
Mannington Mills 
Tarkett 
NOX Corporation 
LG Hausys 
Congoleum 
Mohawk 
Gerflor 
Forbo 
Beaulieu 
RiL 
Metroflor 
Milliken 
Polyflor 
Karndean 
Parterre 
Snmo LVT 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Decorative SVT 
Functional SVT 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Residential 
Commercial

Table Of Content:

Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Research Report 2018 
1 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) 
1.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Decorative SVT 
1.2.4 Functional SVT 
1.3 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Residential 
1.3.3 Commercial 
1.4 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 American Biltrite 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 American Biltrite Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Armstrong 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Armstrong Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Mannington Mills 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Mannington Mills Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Tarkett 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Tarkett Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 NOX Corporation 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 NOX Corporation Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 LG Hausys 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 LG Hausys Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Congoleum 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Congoleum Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Mohawk 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Mohawk Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Gerflor 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Gerflor Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Forbo 
7.11 Beaulieu 
7.12 RiL 
7.13 Metroflor 
7.14 Milliken 
7.15 Polyflor 
7.16 Karndean 
7.17 Parterre 
7.18 Snmo LVT

Continued…..

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

