Food Colour Global Market 2018: Key Players Williamson & Co., Sensient, Doehler Group

Food color is a pigment, dye or substance that imparts color when it is added to food or beverages. Food color comes in various forms such as liquid, powder, gel and pastes. Food color are used in commercial food as well as in domestic cooking. The food color are majorly used to make food appealing for the consumer. The food color is added to a certain food in order to stimulate the loss of color during the processing period, so as to enhance the quality of the products and also to influence the consumer to purchase the products.

Clean label trend has evolved beyond ingredients and indicates that the food is made by using natural colors and flavors. The increasing consumer awareness about health & wellness and their growing interest to adopt natural color instead of synthetic color, has been supporting the growth of this market. This has attributed to increasing incidence of diseases and rising health cognizant consumers both in developed and developing economies in recent years. Globally the market for food color is estimated to grow at the rate of about 6.58% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis

The global food color market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to register maximum CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is contributed by the higher level production in countries like Australia and New Zealand. Also, the colored food industry in Asia Pacific region is experiencing a substantial growth over the past few years which in turn positively driving the growth of food color in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing population in developing countries such as China, India coupled with the changing lifestyles of the consumer is anticipated to stimulate the overall food color market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

Segments

Food color market has been segmented on the basis of type of food color, market is segmented into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, market is segmented into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat products, savory & snacks and others. On basis of form, market is segmented into liquid, gel, powder and paste. On basis of solubility, the market is segmented into dyes and lakes.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Food Color market primarily are Chr. Hansen S/A (Denmark), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Sensient Technology Corporation (U.S.), D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW) (U.S.), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), Doehler Group (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.).

Key Findings

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food color market. India and China has shown huge potentials for food color market share during the period 2011-2015

• In North American region U.S. dominates the market.

