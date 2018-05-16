Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Nuclear Decommissioning Market Key players like Hitachi, Magnox, Sellafield, BECHTEL are making huge investment

Introduction

In nuclear decommissioning, nuclear power plants are dismantled by shutting down the operation of nuclear reactors after they complete their operational license periods. This process includes the removal and disposal of radioactive components and wastes. The entire decommissioning process takes more than 40 years, post the permanent termination of nuclear power plant. The market of nuclear decommissioning is governed by increasing focus on cleaner energy source, and stringent regulations and increasing digitization. Additionally, anti-nuclear programs or conventions came into picture and they are expected to continue growth during the forecast period. However, high costs of nuclear decommissioning and high scope for climatic deterioration are the factors may hampered the growth of the market.

The global nuclear decommissioning market has been segmented based on type, capacity and strategy. Based on type, the market has been segmented as Commercial Power Reactors, Prototype Power Reactors, and Research Reactors. The study indicates, Commercial Power Reactors accounted for the largest market share. Commercial power reactors are used for commercial operations and usage. Some examples of such reactors include pressurized water reactors, boiling water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors, light water graphite reactors, and fast neutron reactors. Among these, the most commonly used are the pressurized water reactors and boiling water reactors. As of 2016, there were 61 commercially operating nuclear power plants with 99 nuclear reactors in 30 US states.

On the basis of capacity, the market has been segmented as, Below 100MW, 100-1000MW, and Above 1000MW. The study indicates, 100-1000MW segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing capacity segment in the market. These reactors are mainly utilized to generate power in the developed nations such as North America and Europe. As of 2016, there were over 250 such reactors, across the globe.

On the basis of strategy, the market has been segmented as, Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment. The study indicates, Immediate Dismantling segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to be fastest growing strategy segment in the market. Immediate dismantling normally starts in a few months or years after the operation of the nuclear plant ends, thereby enabling additional time for the transition of the operating status to decommissioning status. This also allows for the removal of the consumed fuel and the residual radioactive wastes from the reactor.

The global Nuclear Decommissioning market was valued at USD 3,873.7 million in the year 2016, which is expected to reach USD 8,913.0 million by the end of the forecast period growing at 12.71% CAGR.

The prominent players in the Nuclear Decommissioning include BECHTEL, GE, Magnox, Sellafield Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Babcock International Group PLC, CH2M HILL, AECOM, and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

• The global nuclear decommissioning market is expected to reach USD 8,913.0 million by 2023.

• By type, Commercial Power Reactors in nuclear decommissioning market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~11.96% CAGR during forecast period.

• By capacity, 100-1000 MW segment in nuclear decommissioning market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~14.07% CAGR during forecast period.

• By strategy, Immediate Dismantling segment in nuclear decommissioning market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~14.47% CAGR during forecast period.

• Geographically, Europe accounted for the largest share in global nuclear decommissioning market followed by Asia Pacific region.

Regional and Country Analysis of global Nuclear Decommissioning market estimation and forecast

The global nuclear decommissioning market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period. Europe region dominates the global nuclear decommissioning market. Factors such as government commitment and stringent regulations to phase out nuclear power plants driving the growth of the market. Additionally, majority of the nuclear plants in the North American region are very old and nearing the phase of decommissioning, creating huge opportunities for nuclear decommissioning services market in the region. APAC was the second-largest market mainly due to more number of nuclear power plants in Japan and South Korea.

