IoT Cloud 2018: Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals, Opportunity and Forecasts 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global IoT Cloud market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global IoT Cloud market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Intel Corporation
Ayla Networks
Artik Cloud
AWS IOT
GE Predix
Google
Microsoft
IBM Watson IoT
ThingWorx
Salesforce IoT Cloud
Telit DeviceWise
Xively
Zebra Zatar Cloud
WebNMS
Oracle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Information Processing
Signal Communication
Other
Market segment by Application, IoT Cloud can be split into
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Metals & Mining
Healthcare
Agriculture
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of IoT Cloud in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global IoT Cloud Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of IoT Cloud
1.1 IoT Cloud Market Overview
1.1.1 IoT Cloud Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global IoT Cloud Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 IoT Cloud Market by Type
1.3.1 Information Processing
1.3.2 Signal Communication
1.3.3 Other
1.4 IoT Cloud Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturing
1.4.2 Energy & Power
1.4.3 Oil & Gas
1.4.4 Metals & Mining
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Agriculture
1.4.7 Others
2 Global IoT Cloud Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 IoT Cloud Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Intel Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Ayla Networks
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Artik Cloud
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 AWS IOT
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 GE Predix
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Google
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Microsoft
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 IBM Watson IoT
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 ThingWorx
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Salesforce IoT Cloud
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 IoT Cloud Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Telit DeviceWise
3.12 Xively
3.13 Zebra Zatar Cloud
3.14 WebNMS
3.15 Oracle
4 Global IoT Cloud Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global IoT Cloud Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global IoT Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of IoT Cloud in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IoT Cloud
5 United States IoT Cloud Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States IoT Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States IoT Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States IoT Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 Europe IoT Cloud Development Status and Outlook
6.1 Europe IoT Cloud Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Europe IoT Cloud Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 Europe IoT Cloud Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……Continued
