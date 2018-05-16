Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Radar Manufacturing Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2018 – 2022

Global radar manufacturing market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for both civil and military radars. There is mounting pressure on radar manufacturers to offer cost effective radars with advance capabilities. At the same time, emerging market growth, increasing defense expenditures, technology advancements, and increasing military tensions globally is driving the demand for radars.

The market for radars reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020.

The market for radar is somewhat concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Corporation and Thales

Civil radars accounted for the largest share of the market for radars in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from military radars which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included increasing investments in airport construction and rising military tensions.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for radars, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the radar manufacturing market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the radar manufacturing market. Brazil and Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations and high investment costs.Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the radar manufacturing market by type. Product type include civil radars and military radars.

Report Includes:

- 98 data tables. 
- An overview of the global markets for radar manufacturing 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013-2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 
- Coverage of integration of LIDAR (Light detection and ranging) sensors in automotive radars 
- Insight into Increasing Demand of Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) 
- Overview of multifunctional radio frequency systems used in radars 
Overview of multifunctional radio frequency systems used in radars 
Detailed company profiles of the major players in the market, including Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Corporation and Thales 
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP. 
RAYTHEON COMPANY 
THALES S.A.

 Some points from table of content:

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst's Credentials 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Radar Manufacturing Market Characteristics 
Chapter 4 Radar Manufacturing Market Size and Growth 
Historic Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Forecast Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 

Chapter 5 Radar Manufacturing Market Trends and Strategies 
3D Radar Systems 
GaN Technology on Radars 
Rising Use of Passive Radars 
Usage of Multifunctional Radio Frequency Systems in Radars 
Cost-Efficient Approach through MIMO (Multiple-In, Multiple-Out Radar Systems) 
Increasing Demand in Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) 
LIDAR Sensors in Automotive Radars 
Integration of Radars and GPS 
Chapter 6 PESTEL Analysis 
Political 
Rising Military Tensions and Political Instability Increasing Demand for Radars 
High Government Intervention and Bureaucracy Affects Market Growth 
Economic 
Emerging Markets 
Globalization Making Way for Joint Venture and FDIs 
Economic Slowdown 
Social 
Investments in New Airport Construction Increasing Demand for Air Traffic Control Radars 
Technological 
Legal 
Stringent Regulations on Radar Manufacturing 
Environmental 
Rising Incidences of Hurricanes and Floods Increasing Demand for Weather Radars 
Advanced Radars to Study Climate Change 
Chapter 7 Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Segment 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022 
Chapter 8 Radar Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2017 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Region, 2013-2022 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Region, 2017 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2017 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2013-2022 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Country, 2017 
Chapter 9 Radar Manufacturing Market Customer Information 
Military Radars Trends 
Factors Driving Innovation and Demand in the Radar Market 
Challenges for Development and Implementation of New Radar Technologies 
Most Attractive Region in Future 
Companies with the Biggest Impact on Radar Innovations 
Demand and Procurement of Military Radar in Future 
Chapter 10 Global Radar Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors 
Global Per Capita Average Radar Manufacturing Market Expenditure 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country 
Global Radar Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Market, by Country 
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market 
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market Overview 
Region Information 
Market Information 
End User Industries Information 
Background Information 
Investments/Contracts 
Regulatory Bodies 
Major Associations 
Taxes Levied 
Corporate Tax Structure 
Major Companies 
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017 
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022 
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market Size, by Segment, 2017 
Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022 
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Radar Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis 
China Radar Manufacturing Market Overview 
Region Information 
Market Information 
End User Industries Information 
Background Information 
Investments/Contracts 
Regulatory Bodies 
Major Associations 
Taxes Levied 
Corporate Tax Structure 
Major Companies 
China Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017 
China Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022 
China Radar Manufacturing Market Size, by Segment, 2017 
China Radar Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Segment, 2013-2022 
India Radar Manufacturing Market Overview 
Country Information 
Market Information 
End User Industries Information 
Background Information 
Investments/Contracts 
Regulatory Bodies 
Major Associations 
Taxes Levied 
Corporate Tax Structure 
Major Companies 
India Radar Manufacturing Historic Market, 2013-2017 
India Radar Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2017-2022 

