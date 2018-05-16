Ophthalmic Devices Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ophthalmic Devices Industry
In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.
The global market for ophthalmology devices2 reached nearly $REDACTED billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach more than $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The growth is being driven by the launch of newbiocompatible materials, improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices.Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety andefficacy of routine procedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce perioperative morbidityand increase the number of patients willing to undergo surgery.
In 2016, The United States represents the largest segment of ophthalmology device sales, accounting for REDACTED% of global revenues, followed by Europe with REDACTED% and Asia-Pacific with REDACTED%. The glob alophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patientswith conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices. Inaddition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection
and monitoring ofocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcareinsurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures inthe United States.
In 2016, the ophthalmology device market is composed of several segments: vision care contact lenses (REDACTED%), intraocular lenses (IOLs) and other cataract surgery products (REDACTED%), diagnostic and imagingdevices (REDACTED%) and other surgery devices (REDACTED%). The market is dominated by a few players: Alcon,Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp and ValeantPharmaceuticals (Bausch & Lomb). Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp.,Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, Alcon is thedominant player, with its sales accounting for REDACTED% of the entire market.
The contact lens market accounts for nearly half of global sales, generating over $8.6 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach around $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a CAGR of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The market is dominated by Johnson & Johnson, with a REDACTED% market share,followed by Alcon (a Novartis company) with REDACTED%, Cooper Vision with REDACTED%, and Bausch & Lomb (ValeantPharmaceuticalGroup) with REDACTED%.
Report Scope:
This report on ophthalmic devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies key medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments into ophthalmic and surgical devices that help to improve diagnosis and enhance the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.
Report Includes:
- 21 data tables
- A comprehensive analysis of the market for ophthalmic devices by reviewing recent advances in diagnostic, surgical, and implantation devices that can be used to treat prevalent eye conditions
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the recent advances in ophthalmic medical devices and their potential impact on the medical device industry
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, Quantel Medical, Topcon and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AGABBOTT MEDICAL OPTICS
ALCON
ALLERGAN
AVEDRO INC.
BAUSCH & LOMB
BIO-TISSUE INC.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG
COOPERVISION
DUTCH OPHTHALMIC RESEARCH CENTER INTERNATIONAL BV
ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS
EYENUK INC.
GLAUKOS
HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH
HOYA CORP.
IOPTIMA LTD.
IRIDEX CORP.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
LENSTEC INC.
LUMENIS
NIDEK Inc.
OASIS MEDICAL INC.
Optovue Inc.
QUANTEL MEDICAL
SAV-IOL SA
SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
SIGHT SCIENCES INC.
SOFTCARE SOLUTION INC.
STAAR SURGICAL
TEARSCIENCE INC.
TOPCON
VASOPTIC MEDICAL INC.
ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG
Some points from table of content:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Eye Conditions
The Addressable Population: Common Eye Conditions
Age-related Macular Degeneration
Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Glaucoma
Refractive Disorders
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
The Global Market by Market Segment
Contact Lenses Market
Cataract Surgery Market
Other Surgical Devices Market
Ophthalmology Diagnostic and Imaging Market
Chapter 5 Recent Advances in Contact Lenses
Introduction
Developments in Contact Lens Materials
Recent Product Introductions
Acuity Polymers' Acuity 58
Advanced Vision Technologies' Acuity 58
Alcon's Contact Lenses Franchise
Bausch & Lomb's Biotrue ONEday With NaturMoist
CooperVision's Avaira Vitality Lenses
Interojo Co's Contact Lenses Franchise
Johnson & Johnson's ACUVUE VITA Multifocal, Multifocal Toric, Spherical and Toric Lenses
Paragon Vision Sciences' Contact Lenses Franchise
STAAR Surgical EVO Visian ICL and EVO+ Visian ICL with Aspheric (EDOF) Optic
Supervision Optimax Sdn Bhd Aveo (omafilcon A) 1-Day Aspheric Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact Lens
SynergEyes Inc. SynergEyes Ultrahealth
Visco Vision's Contact Lenses Franchise
EyeYon Medical's Hyper-CL
Contact Lenses Market Forecasts
Chapter 6 Recent Advances in Cataract Surgery
Introduction
Intraocular Lenses
Recent Product Introductions
Abbott Medical Optics TECNIS Symfony IOL
Alcon's AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Multifocal Toric and AcrySof IQ Toric IOLs
Bausch & Lomb's EZ-24 Easy-Load Lens Delivery System
Bausch & Lomb's enVista MX60E IOL
Lenstec's Softec HDM
Nidek SZ-1C Preloaded IOL Injection System
Rayner's RayOne Preloaded IOL Injection System
Sav-IOl SA InFo Instant Focus
