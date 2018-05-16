Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Ophthalmic Devices Industry

New Study on “2018-2022 Ophthalmic Devices Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

In recent years there have been significant advances in the development of ophthalmic devices and surgical procedures that have helped to improve diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of ophthalmic conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

The global market for ophthalmology devices2 reached nearly $REDACTED billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach more than $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The growth is being driven by the launch of newbiocompatible materials, improvements in clinical optics and the launch of high-end surgical devices.Advancements in cataract and refractory surgery devices have also resulted in the improved safety andefficacy of routine procedures, helping to improve surgical outcomes, reduce perioperative morbidityand increase the number of patients willing to undergo surgery.

In 2016, The United States represents the largest segment of ophthalmology device sales, accounting for REDACTED% of global revenues, followed by Europe with REDACTED% and Asia-Pacific with REDACTED%. The glob alophthalmology device market is being driven by patient demographics such as the rising incidence of diabetes and obesity and the increasing geriatric population, which is increasing the number of patientswith conditions such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma, and helping to expand the addressable patient population in need of ophthalmic devices. Inaddition, market growth is being aided by growing awareness and early detection 
and monitoring ofocular disease, the rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in Asia-Pacific, greater healthcareinsurance coverage in Europe and positive reimbursement of ocular devices and surgical procedures inthe United States.

In 2016, the ophthalmology device market is composed of several segments: vision care contact lenses (REDACTED%), intraocular lenses (IOLs) and other cataract surgery products (REDACTED%), diagnostic and imagingdevices (REDACTED%) and other surgery devices (REDACTED%). The market is dominated by a few players: Alcon,Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Topcon Corp and ValeantPharmaceuticals (Bausch & Lomb). Innovative new companies such as EyeKon Medical, Glaukos Corp.,Optos and others, are gradually making headway in the market. Within the market, Alcon is thedominant player, with its sales accounting for REDACTED% of the entire market.

The contact lens market accounts for nearly half of global sales, generating over $8.6 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach around $REDACTED billion in 2022 from $REDACTED billion in 2017 at a CAGR of REDACTED% for 2017 through 2022. The market is dominated by Johnson & Johnson, with a REDACTED% market share,followed by Alcon (a Novartis company) with REDACTED%, Cooper Vision with REDACTED%, and Bausch & Lomb (ValeantPharmaceuticalGroup) with REDACTED%.

Report Scope:

This report on ophthalmic devices provides a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. The report analyzes the market trends and identifies key medical and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, it will provide insights regarding new developments into ophthalmic and surgical devices that help to improve diagnosis and enhance the treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, refractory and retinal disorders.

Report Includes:

- 21 data tables 
- A comprehensive analysis of the market for ophthalmic devices by reviewing recent advances in diagnostic, surgical, and implantation devices that can be used to treat prevalent eye conditions 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 
- Analysis of the recent advances in ophthalmic medical devices and their potential impact on the medical device industry 
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities 
- Company profiles of major key players in the market, including Abbott Medical Optics, Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Johnson & Johnson, Quantel Medical, Topcon and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AGABBOTT MEDICAL OPTICS 
ALCON 
ALLERGAN 
AVEDRO INC. 
BAUSCH & LOMB 
BIO-TISSUE INC. 
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG 
COOPERVISION 
DUTCH OPHTHALMIC RESEARCH CENTER INTERNATIONAL BV 
ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS 
EYENUK INC. 
GLAUKOS 
HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH 
HOYA CORP. 
IOPTIMA LTD. 
IRIDEX CORP. 
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 
LENSTEC INC. 
LUMENIS 
NIDEK Inc. 
OASIS MEDICAL INC. 
Optovue Inc. 
QUANTEL MEDICAL 
SAV-IOL SA 
SHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. 
SIGHT SCIENCES INC. 
SOFTCARE SOLUTION INC. 
STAAR SURGICAL 
TEARSCIENCE INC. 
TOPCON 
VASOPTIC MEDICAL INC. 
ZIEMER OPHTHALMIC SYSTEMS AG

 Some points from table of content:

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst's Credentials 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Market and Eye Conditions 
The Addressable Population: Common Eye Conditions 
Age-related Macular Degeneration 
Cataracts 
Diabetic Retinopathy 
Glaucoma 
Refractive Disorders 

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type 
The Global Market by Market Segment 
Contact Lenses Market 
Cataract Surgery Market 
Other Surgical Devices Market 
Ophthalmology Diagnostic and Imaging Market 
Chapter 5 Recent Advances in Contact Lenses 
Introduction 
Developments in Contact Lens Materials 
Recent Product Introductions 
Acuity Polymers' Acuity 58 
Advanced Vision Technologies' Acuity 58 
Alcon's Contact Lenses Franchise 
Bausch & Lomb's Biotrue ONEday With NaturMoist 
CooperVision's Avaira Vitality Lenses 
Interojo Co's Contact Lenses Franchise 
Johnson & Johnson's ACUVUE VITA Multifocal, Multifocal Toric, Spherical and Toric Lenses 
Paragon Vision Sciences' Contact Lenses Franchise 
STAAR Surgical EVO Visian ICL and EVO+ Visian ICL with Aspheric (EDOF) Optic 
Supervision Optimax Sdn Bhd Aveo (omafilcon A) 1-Day Aspheric Soft (Hydrophilic) Contact Lens 
SynergEyes Inc. SynergEyes Ultrahealth 
Visco Vision's Contact Lenses Franchise 
EyeYon Medical's Hyper-CL 
Contact Lenses Market Forecasts 
Chapter 6 Recent Advances in Cataract Surgery 
Introduction 
Intraocular Lenses 
Recent Product Introductions 
Abbott Medical Optics TECNIS Symfony IOL 
Alcon's AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Multifocal Toric and AcrySof IQ Toric IOLs 
Bausch & Lomb's EZ-24 Easy-Load Lens Delivery System 
Bausch & Lomb's enVista MX60E IOL 
Lenstec's Softec HDM 
Nidek SZ-1C Preloaded IOL Injection System 
Rayner's RayOne Preloaded IOL Injection System 
Sav-IOl SA InFo Instant Focus 

wiseguyreports

