Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2022

Aesthetic medicine comprises all medical procedures that are aimed at improving the physical appearance and satisfaction of the patient, using non-invasive to minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. The aesthetic medicine specialty is not confined to dermatologists and plastic surgeons, as doctors of all specialties seek to offer services to address their patient’s aesthetic needs and desires. All aesthetic medicine procedures are performed under locoregional anesthesia.

The exciting field of aesthetic medicine is a new trend. Patients not only want to be in good health, they also want to enjoy life to the fullest, be fit and minimize the effects of natural aging. Indeed, patients are now requesting quick, non-invasive procedures with minor downtime and very little risk.

This recent trend explains the current success of aesthetic medicine around the globe. These aesthetic procedures consist of:

- Injections of neurotoxins and dermal fillers.

- Chemical peels.

- Cosmetic dermatology treatments.

- Microdermabrasion.

- Body contouring and treatment of cellulite.

- Nutrition.

- Hair transplant.

- Hair reduction.

- Fat grafting/platelet rich plasma.

- Laser and IPL.

- Scar management.

- Venous treatment.

Initially, concerning simple skin care and facial treatment, aesthetic medicine borrowed extensively from mainstream medicine. Fat grafts in orthopedics found new life as compatible long-term fillers to flesh out wrinkles in aging faces. Chemical peels removed dead skin cells, freeing up fresh ones to glow and grow. Botulinum, an R&D success, became a popular injection for removing wrinkles and creases.

Today, effective aesthetic medicine—as a minimally invasive practice—is based on doctors having skilled hands, whereby they leverage reliable, cutting-edge medical technology, such as laser technology, chemical peels, fillers and injectables of natural or bio-ingredients. It spans surface treatments through chemical peels and lasers to minimally invasive procedures, such as thread-lifts, botulinum type A injections, derma fillers, fat grafts and hair transplants.

Aesthetic medicine bridges the gap between beauty and health. It is important because beauty is not just skin deep. Beauty includes the need to feel good in one's own skin, thereby nurturing a psychophysical balance. We cannot ignore the importance of aesthetics from a psycho-sociological point of view, especially when today's society so highly covets attractive appearances. So, consumer patients are seeking aesthetic doctors to improve their appearance, and thus their self-confidence for social and/or professional reasons.Report Scope:

The report on medical aesthetics devices gives a detailed analysis of the devices used for medical aesthetics procedures. In addition, the report covers the applications and end-users for the medical aesthetics devices market.

The report covers applications, such as botulinum neuromodulators, breast augmentation devices, dermal fillers, energy-emitting devices and assistive liposuction devices. The market landscape is captured through end-users such as hospitals, beauty clinics and medical spas.

A detailed analysis illustrating market dynamics and market structure is incorporated in the report. Porter’s Five Forces analysis as well as the supply and distribution chain are discussed in detail. The report covers the current regulations and guidelines for medical device quality management and manufacturing practices in the context of their use within the medical aesthetics devices industry. Top market players—including details on their business operations and segment focus—as well as revenue and strategy analysis are included the in the report. In addition, market share analysis of the leading market players, product launches and pipeline products are captured in the report.

In terms of geography, the report analyzes the market across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Key countries like the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (top five countries), China, India and Japan are discussed considering the high concentration of medical aesthetics manufacturing companies and contract manufacturing organizations in these nations. This report includes market size estimates for the base year of 2016 and 2017 and the forecast for 2022.

