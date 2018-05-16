Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Global Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

PUNE, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market

Executive Summary 

HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Airgas 
Arkema 
Daikin Industries 
The Chemours Company 
Honeywell International 
The Linde 
Sinochem Group 
SRF Limited 
SRF Ltd 
Asahi Glass

Global HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market: Product Segment Analysis 
R23 
R32 
R134a 
R152a 
R227ea 
R236fa 
Global HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Domestic Refrigeration 
Commercial Refrigeration 
Industrial Refrigeration 
Transportation 
Stationary AC 
Mobile AC 
Global HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 


Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) Refrigerant Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 
      1.1.1 R23 
      1.1.2 R32 
      1.1.3 R134a 
          1.1.1.4 R152a 
          1.1.1.5 R227ea 
          1.1.1.6 R236fa 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

…………

Chapter 5 Company Profiles 
    5.1 Airgas 
      5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.2 Arkema 
      5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.3 Daikin Industries 
      5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.4 The Chemours Company 
      5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.5 Honeywell International 
      5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.6 The Linde 
      5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.7 Sinochem Group 
      5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.8 SRF Limited 
      5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.9 SRF Ltd 
      5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits 
    5.10 Asahi Glass 
      5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc) 
      5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications) 
      5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Continued……

