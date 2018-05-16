Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Gold Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2022

The global gold market growth outlook is stable with significant growth potential for gold mining. Emerging market growth, government investments in gold, revival of closed mines globally is driving the demand for gold. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on gold mining companies to reduce costs and improve margins.

The market for gold reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The market for gold is somewhat concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are Barrick Gold Corporation, New mont Mining Corporation, Zijin Mining Group, Ango Gold Ashanti, Kinross Gold Corporation and others.

Jewelry accounted for the largest share of the market for gold in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from technology, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gold, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed bythe Middle East and North America. Going forward, North America is expected to witness the fastestgrowth in the gold market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value in the gold market. India and the Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as depleting gold reserves, shortage of skilled labor, fatal mining accidents and increasing trade protectionism.

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the gold market by the type of establishments it caters to, these include jewelry, bars and coins and technology.

Report Includes:

- 93 tables 
- Regional coverage for Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific 
- Country specific analysis for USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Australia 
- Information on market growth factors, such as drivers, restraints, and trends along with market characteristics 
- Coverage of the future commercial potential for key market segments 
- Company profiles of major gold mining companies, providers of gold mining equipment, and marketers and distributors of new gold including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Mining Corp.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD. 
BARRICK GOLD CORP 
KINROSS GOLD CORP 
NEWMONT MINING CORP 
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LTD

 Some points from table of content:

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst's Credentials 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Gold Market Characteristics 
Chapter 4 Gold Market Size and Growth 
Historic Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Forecast Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Chapter 5 Gold Market Trends and Strategies 
Methane Monitors for Safe Gold 
Heap Leaching Technology to Extract Gold 
Cyanide leaching is being replaced with Cornstarch 
X-ray Transmission Technology to Extract Gold 
Floatation Process to Maximize Gold Extraction 

Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis 
Political 
Governments Increasing Gold Reserves 
Increasing Investments in Reopening of Existing Gold Mines to Provide Employment 
Political Instability Expected to Have Negative Impact on Gold Projects 
High Government Intervention and Bureaucracy Affects Market Growth 
Economic 
Rising Investments in Gold Bullion 
Rising Disposable Incomes Increasing Demand for Gold 
Globalization Making Way for Joint Venture and FDIs 
Public Private Partnerships 
Inflation and Interest Rate Increases Affecting Market Growth 
Social 
Millennials Opting for Platinum and Diamond Jewelry 
Shortage of Skilled Labor 
Technological 
Drones for Monitoring Gold Mine Sites 
Methane Monitors for Safety in Underground Gold 
Big Data and IoT Improving Efficiency 
Legal 
Regulations on Gold 
Stringent Regulations on Gold Purchase 
Environmental 
Toxic Pollutants Used in Gold Polluting Environment 
Natural Disasters Hamper Market Growth 
Chapter 7 Gold Market Segmentation 
Global Gold Market, By Segment 
Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022, 
Chapter 8 Gold Market Regional and Country Analysis 
Global Gold Market, By Region 
Global Gold Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region 
Global Gold Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017 
Global Gold Market, By Country 
Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country 
Global Gold Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country 

Chapter 9 Gold Market Customer Information 
Rising Technology Adoptions in Mining Industries 
Customers Preferring Silver Over Gold 
Karat Gold Remains as the Most Preferred Precious Metal 
Better Inventory Turnover Ratio for Silver Jewelry than Gold Jewelry 
Silver Jewelry had Better Margins than Gold Jewelry 
Gold Industry Dependent on In-Store Purchases 
Preference for Low Karat Gold 
Chapter 10 Global Gold Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors 
Global Per Capita Average Gold Market Expenditure 
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Gold Market 
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Overview 
Region Information 
Market Information 
Background Information 
Major Contracts and Initiatives 
Regulations 
Regulatory Bodies 
Major Associations 
Corporate Tax Structure 
Taxes Levied 
Major Companies 
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Historic Market, 2013-2017 
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Forecast Market 
Asia-Pacific Gold Market, By Segment 
Asia-Pacific Gold Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, By Segment 
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Gold Market: Country Analysis 
China Gold Market Overview 

 Continued…….

