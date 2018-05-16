Gold Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2022
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gold Industry
New Study on “2018-2022 Gold Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database
The global gold market growth outlook is stable with significant growth potential for gold mining. Emerging market growth, government investments in gold, revival of closed mines globally is driving the demand for gold. At the same time, there is mounting pressure on gold mining companies to reduce costs and improve margins.
The market for gold reached a value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3168765-global-markets-for-gold
The market for gold is somewhat concentrated with a few large players leading the market. Major players in the market are Barrick Gold Corporation, New mont Mining Corporation, Zijin Mining Group, Ango Gold Ashanti, Kinross Gold Corporation and others.
Jewelry accounted for the largest share of the market for gold in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from technology, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth and technological advancements.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for gold, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed bythe Middle East and North America. Going forward, North America is expected to witness the fastestgrowth in the gold market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which isexpected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.
China is the largest market in terms of value in the gold market. India and the Japan are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.
The market is challenged by restraints such as depleting gold reserves, shortage of skilled labor, fatal mining accidents and increasing trade protectionism.
Report Scope:
This research report categorizes the gold market by the type of establishments it caters to, these include jewelry, bars and coins and technology.
Report Includes:
- 93 tables
- Regional coverage for Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific
- Country specific analysis for USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, China, India, Japan and Australia
- Information on market growth factors, such as drivers, restraints, and trends along with market characteristics
- Coverage of the future commercial potential for key market segments
- Company profiles of major gold mining companies, providers of gold mining equipment, and marketers and distributors of new gold including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Barrick Gold Corp, Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Mining Corp.ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD.
BARRICK GOLD CORP
KINROSS GOLD CORP
NEWMONT MINING CORP
ZIJIN MINING GROUP COMPANY LTD
Some points from table of content:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Gold Market Characteristics
Chapter 4 Gold Market Size and Growth
Historic Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Forecast Market Growth
Drivers of the Market
Restraints on the Market
Chapter 5 Gold Market Trends and Strategies
Methane Monitors for Safe Gold
Heap Leaching Technology to Extract Gold
Cyanide leaching is being replaced with Cornstarch
X-ray Transmission Technology to Extract Gold
Floatation Process to Maximize Gold Extraction
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3168765-global-markets-for-gold
Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis
Political
Governments Increasing Gold Reserves
Increasing Investments in Reopening of Existing Gold Mines to Provide Employment
Political Instability Expected to Have Negative Impact on Gold Projects
High Government Intervention and Bureaucracy Affects Market Growth
Economic
Rising Investments in Gold Bullion
Rising Disposable Incomes Increasing Demand for Gold
Globalization Making Way for Joint Venture and FDIs
Public Private Partnerships
Inflation and Interest Rate Increases Affecting Market Growth
Social
Millennials Opting for Platinum and Diamond Jewelry
Shortage of Skilled Labor
Technological
Drones for Monitoring Gold Mine Sites
Methane Monitors for Safety in Underground Gold
Big Data and IoT Improving Efficiency
Legal
Regulations on Gold
Stringent Regulations on Gold Purchase
Environmental
Toxic Pollutants Used in Gold Polluting Environment
Natural Disasters Hamper Market Growth
Chapter 7 Gold Market Segmentation
Global Gold Market, By Segment
Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022,
Chapter 8 Gold Market Regional and Country Analysis
Global Gold Market, By Region
Global Gold Market, 2013-2022, Historic and Forecast, By Region
Global Gold Market Segmentation, By Region, 2017
Global Gold Market, By Country
Global Gold Market, Historic and Forecast, By Country
Global Gold Market Segmentation, 2017, By Country
Chapter 9 Gold Market Customer Information
Rising Technology Adoptions in Mining Industries
Customers Preferring Silver Over Gold
Karat Gold Remains as the Most Preferred Precious Metal
Better Inventory Turnover Ratio for Silver Jewelry than Gold Jewelry
Silver Jewelry had Better Margins than Gold Jewelry
Gold Industry Dependent on In-Store Purchases
Preference for Low Karat Gold
Chapter 10 Global Gold Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
Global Per Capita Average Gold Market Expenditure
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Gold Market
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Overview
Region Information
Market Information
Background Information
Major Contracts and Initiatives
Regulations
Regulatory Bodies
Major Associations
Corporate Tax Structure
Taxes Levied
Major Companies
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Historic Market, 2013-2017
Asia-Pacific Gold Market Forecast Market
Asia-Pacific Gold Market, By Segment
Asia-Pacific Gold Market, Historic and Forecast CAGR, By Segment
Chapter 12 Asia-Pacific Gold Market: Country Analysis
China Gold Market Overview
Continued…….
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here