Healthcare Company Celebrates Diversity and Inclusion During National Nursing Home Week
CareRite Centers has officially announced their continued commitment to diversity, inclusion, and unity in a momentous step forward to celebrate diversity!NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK - CareRite Centers, LLC, has officially announced their continued commitment to diversity, inclusion, and unity in a momentous step forward to celebrate cultural diversity in the workplace.
The corporation unveiled the network’s “Around the World” theme in conjunction with National Nursing Home Week 2018, a week-long celebration devoted to those who support and reside within skilled nursing centers.
Celebrating their fourth annual National Nursing Home Week, the network is proud to recognize, celebrate, and acknowledge their underlying message of #ThisIsCareRite, praising the beautiful diversity and rich cultures of their most precious resource- their team members- and their residents. The week is set to conclude on the 18th of May, on the network-wide themed day of “United We Stand”; through the network’s diversity, they stand together as one team, intertwined with varied cultural backgrounds and customs.
CareRite Centers for rehabilitation and nursing spans nationwide in Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Tennessee, employing over 8,500 professionals who care for over 5,000 patients and residents, all of whom bring diversified backgrounds and cultures to the network. A yearly tradition, communities across the nation celebrate National Nursing Home Week in efforts of recognizing, and praising, their cherished residents, in addition to thanking each professional for all that they do.
The Executive Leadership team for CareRite Centers recognizes strength in diversity and believes that embracing all cultures and traditions enhances both the patient and employee experience within each community.
Employees, residents, and families, the vital three rings that encompass the Network’s logo, are encouraged to take part in each center’s celebration by sharing what makes them unique and special. Each community has also announced an official documentary featuring a resident or employee, providing them the opportunity to pridefully share their journey through life.
Also, unlike any other skilled nursing company, the national announcement of CareRite’s Professional of the Year will be made on Thursday, May 17th! One professional will be winning an all expense paid Disney Cruise for them and their family in recognition of being named Professional of the Year. Finalists for the coveted award were selected based on patient, family, and peer recommendation for going above and beyond in providing the highest quality of care.
The Co-Founders and Principals of CareRite Centers, Mark Friedman and Neal Einhorn, along with Chief Operating Officer, Akiva Rudner, who always acknowledge the unparalleled efforts and commitment of the network’s team members on a daily basis, are also proud to announce the organization’s newest partnership with Puori, a natural supplement company that provides consumers with products to promote health and wellness. CareRite Centers is proud to support self-care and healthy lifestyles for all employees, and believe that this new partnership will support the quality of life for each of their team members.
Celebrating National Nursing Home Week is one of the many highlights of the network’s year, and the network is proud to encourage team members, residents, and families alike to embrace their diversity, celebrate strength in diversity, and most importantly, have fun! This is #TheCareRiteDifference!
