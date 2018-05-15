THINK PINK THIS SUMMER: ROYAL WINE PRESENTS OUTSTANDING NEW ROSÉS AT EXCEPTIONAL VALUE
Herzog Lineage is a unique California rose “...a superb wine, so grab it as it will go fast!” says noted sommelier Gabe Geller, Royal Wine CorpBAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet honeysuckle blossoms, ripe peaches, languorous sunsets…the delightful joys of summertime are just around the corner. We’re ready for easygoing outdoor entertaining and fresh, seasonally-inspired fare.
And to go with it all? Beautiful rosé wine, chilled and uncomplicated.
As it happens, 2017 saw a bumper crop of quality rosés from all around the world. The summer portfolio of rosés from The Royal Wine Corp. is the largest and most interesting selection of quality wines from around the world, according to wine blogger Gabriel Geller.
“Each of them, without a single exception, is good to excellent!” reports Geller, who also serves as Director of Public Relations for The Royal Wine Corp. “What’s more, each and every one of them is well-priced.”
But Geller cautions consumers that rosé has a short shelf life, and most retailers tend to stock up early. He predicts that many of these wines will sell out quickly.
So now’s the time to explore the crisp, jewel-pink world of light summer rosé wines. They range in hue from barely-blushing to deep rose, each with its own personality.
For value, Geller recommends this quartet of excellent quality wines at great prices:
Herzog Lineage. This unique California rosé “has guts,” according to Geller, with medium acidity and a “long and bursting finish” of flavorful, ripe fruit. The medium-bodied wine would be a great com¬panion to BBQ, oven-baked salmon in a rich sauce, or simply on its own as an aperitif – with or without some light snacks on the side. “Superb wine, grab it as it will go fast!”
Elvi Vina Encina Rosa. This light- to medium-bodied Spanish rosé is redolent of fresh ripe black cherries, papaya, forest berries, and rose petals. On the palate are enticing notes of cherries, papaya, guava, and peaches, with a lingering finish of dried cranberries. Medium-plus acidity is ever-present but not heavy or ponderous. “An impressive effort, especially considering the price,” Geller says.
Sainte-Béatrice Instant B. Very light on the palate and the nose, this Provincial rosé delivers nice acidity with notes of fresh berries and has a very pleasant light color. Geller notes that this entry-level wine shows Château Roubine’s ability to make quality rosé at every price point.
Shiloh Rosé. Bright raspberry red in color, Shilo Rosé has a nice nose of apricot, yogurt, ripe strawberries, cherries, and cream. The Israeli wine is medium in body with notes of strawberries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, and peach. Medium in acidity with a long finish, this well-made wine features soft and inviting tannins and is meant to be enjoyed with food.
Other standouts include:
Or Haganuz, Amuka Rosé (Galil, Israel)
Tabor, Adama, Barbera Rosé (Galil, Israel)
Psagot Rosé (Judean Hills, Israel)
Ramon Cardova Rosado (Rioja, Spain)
Vitkin Rosé (Judean Hills, Israel)
Roubine La Vie en Rose (Côtes de Provence, France)
Domaine du Castel, Rosé du Castel (Judean Hills, Israel)
Château Roubine, Cru Classé (Côtes de Provence, France)
Yatir Rosé (Judean Hills, Israel)
Les Lauriers des Barons Edmond & Benja¬min de Rothschild, Rosé Les Lauriers des Barons Edmond & Benja¬min de Rothschild, Rosé (Bordeaux, France)
Covenant, Red C, Rosé (California)
Jezreel Valley, Rosé (Galil, Israel)
Flam Rosé (Israel)
Goose Bay Blanc De Pinot Noir (New Zealand)
Chateau Maime (Côtes de Provence, France)
Peraj Petita Rosat (Catalonia, Spain)
About Royal Wine/Kedem
Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots go back eight generations to its origin in Czechoslovakia. Today, Royal Wine's portfolio of domestic and international wines range from traditional wine producing regions of France, Italy and Spain, as well as Israel, New Zealand and Argentina.
