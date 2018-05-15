The Delegation of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Begin Jordanian Tour

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is currently partaking in his eight-day Bible Tour around Israel, as well as a brief two-day stop in Jordan.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, also known as the founder of Christ Embassy is currently on his eight-day Bible tour around Israel and a brief two-day stop in Jordan. Right now, it's the sixth day of the tour and the Pastor, alongside his delegation are getting ready for the following destination.

It was of high importance to Pastor Chris that he is given opportunity to travel across the land with a delegation of hundreds of his followers. The aim for this journey is to fully immerse himself, as well as his grand delegation, in the history of the land and to gain an even deeper knowledge of the Land. The Pastor himself decided on every destination, he was the one who handpicked each one, as each one had a special connection to Christianity and himself.

Thus far, Pastor Chris and his delegation have visited the majority of the popular religious attractions in Israel, whether in Jerusalem, or the surrounding areas. At this point, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's delegation is en route to Jordan. They will visit Bethany Beyond the Jordan, which is where John the Baptist preached. This is also the location where John performed baptisms on Jesus, as well as others. To be precise, Bethany is located at the eastern bank of the Jordan River. This is also the place where the prophet Elijah was taken to heaven by chariots of fire, mentioned in Kings 2. Not only is Bethany famous for this, it also features Roman and Byzantine remains, such as churches, monasteries, and caves. In total, Bethany is home to great culture and Christian pilgrimage.

Following the visit to Bethany Beyond Jordan, the delegation visited Mount Nebo, which is approximately where Moses was granted a view of the promised land. According to Christianity, this is the exact place where Moses was buried. A lunch at Madaba, in Jordan, is also on the agenda. Simultaneously, another one of the groups from Christ Embassy visited Banias National Park, or in other terms Caesarea-Philippi. This is exactly the point where Jesus was revealed to Peter than he was the Christ. Banias is situated near the Golan Heights.

It has been an informative day, one filled with enthusiasm and wisdom. Pastor Chris's delegation found it “extremely exciting” to be able to walk in the exact locations as Jesus, as well as Moses.

The Christ Embassy is also proud to announce that a live broadcast of a ministration will be occurring Tuesday at 8 PM Israel time, 7 PM Johannesburg time, 6 PM Nigerian time, and 12 PM Houston time. For more information and daily updates, visit https://bit.ly/2I6BcRX and https://bit.ly/2rbI7UJ .