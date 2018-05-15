Coated Solar Control Glass Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Coated Solar Control Glass Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Coated Solar Control Glass Market 2018

Solar control glass is a hi-tech glass, which allows only a small portion of the sun's heat to pass through it and reflects a major portion, thereby making the indoor space cooler and brighter. The growing use of glass in modern buildings and the rising demand for comfort are anticipated to boost the global coated solar control glass market in

the buildings and automotive industries.

The analysts forecast the global coated solar control glass market to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the period 2017-

2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coated solar control glass market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers sales coated solar glass used in commercial buildings, residential buildings, automotive, solar applications, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1408395-global-coated-solar-control-glass-market-2017-2021



The report, Global coated solar control glass market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ASAHI GLASS

• Euroglas

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors

• Cardinal Glass Industries

• Central Glass

• DB Glass

• Fuso Glass India

• PPG Industries

Market driver

• Growing demand for solar thermal panels

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Seasonal fluctuations in solar power availability

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Global emphasis on environment-friendly building

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1408395-global-coated-solar-control-glass-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global coated solar control glass market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global coated solar control glass market in commercial building

• Global coated solar control glass market in residential building

• Global coated solar control glass market in automotive

• Global coated solar control glass market in solar application

• Global coated solar control glass market in other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Coated solar control glass market in Europe

• Coated solar control glass market in APAC

• Coated solar control glass market in Americas

• Coated solar control glass market in MEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increase in government support

• Global emphasis on environment-friendly building

• Economic growth in APAC

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• ASAHI GLASS

• Euroglas

• Guardian Industries

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Saint-Gobain

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…..