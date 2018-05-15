Plastic Compounding Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025
Plastic Compounding Market 2018
Global Plastic Compounding market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
BASF
SABIC
The Dow Chemical Company
LyondellBassell Industries
DuPont
A. Schulman
RTP Company
S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC
Dyneon GmbH.
Asahi Kasei Plastics
Covestro (Bayer Material Science)
Ferro Materials
Washington Penn Plastics Company
Eurostar Engineering Plastics
Kuraray Plastics
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Plastic Compounding in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyethylene
Polypropylene
TPV
TPO
PVC
Polystyrene
PET
PBT
Polyamide
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Industrial Machinery
Medical Devices
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Plastic Compounding Market Research Report 2018
1 Plastic Compounding Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Compounding
1.2 Plastic Compounding Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Plastic Compounding Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Plastic Compounding Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Polyethylene
1.2.4 Polypropylene
1.2.5 TPV
1.2.6 TPO
1.2.7 PVC
1.2.8 Polystyrene
1.2.9 PET
1.2.10 PBT
1.2.11 Polyamide
1.2.12 Others
1.3 Global Plastic Compounding Segment by Application
1.3.1 Plastic Compounding Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Packaging
1.3.6 Consumer Goods
1.3.7 Industrial Machinery
1.3.8 Medical Devices
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Plastic Compounding Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Plastic Compounding Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Plastic Compounding (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Plastic Compounding Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Plastic Compounding Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 SABIC
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 SABIC Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 The Dow Chemical Company
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 The Dow Chemical Company Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 LyondellBassell Industries
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 LyondellBassell Industries Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DuPont
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DuPont Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 A. Schulman
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 A. Schulman Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 RTP Company
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Plastic Compounding Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 RTP Company Plastic Compounding Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
