Medical Marijuana: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2023

Medical Marijuana – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marijuana Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Medical Marijuana – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The Medical Marijuana market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023.Based on the Medical Marijuana industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Medical Marijuana market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Medical Marijuana market.

The Medical Marijuana market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Medical Marijuana market are:

Growblox Sciences

Cannabis Sativa

GW Pharmaceuticals

International Consolidated Companies

Cara Therapeutics

United Cannabis

Lexaria Corp

GreenGro Technologies

CannaGrow Holdings

Request for Sample Report@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3087519-global-medical-marijuana-industry-market-research-report

Major Regions play vital role in Medical Marijuana market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Medical Marijuana products covered in this report are:

Cannabis Plant Dry Goods

Cannabis Resin

Cannabis Oil

Most widely used downstream fields of Medical Marijuana market covered in this report are:

Chronic Pain

Arthritis

Migraine

Cancer

Others

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3087519-global-medical-marijuana-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table Of Content:

Global Medical Marijuana Industry Market Research Report

1 Medical Marijuana Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition of Medical Marijuana

1.3 Medical Marijuana Market Scope and Market Size Estimation

1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis

1.3.2 Global Medical Marijuana Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023

1.4 Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Types of Medical Marijuana

1.4.2 Applications of Medical Marijuana

1.4.3 Research Regions

1.4.3.1 North America Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.2 Europe Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.3 China Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.4 Japan Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.6 India Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.4.3.7 South America Medical Marijuana Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drivers

1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of Medical Marijuana

1.5.1.2 Growing Market of Medical Marijuana

1.5.2 Limitations

1.5.3 Opportunities

1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions

1.6.1 Industry News

1.6.2 Industry Policies

…….

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Growblox Sciences

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.2.3 Growblox Sciences Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.2.4 Growblox Sciences Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.3 Cannabis Sativa

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.3.3 Cannabis Sativa Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.3.4 Cannabis Sativa Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.4 GW Pharmaceuticals

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.4.3 GW Pharmaceuticals Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.4.4 GW Pharmaceuticals Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.5 International Consolidated Companies

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.5.3 International Consolidated Companies Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.5.4 International Consolidated Companies Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.6 Cara Therapeutics

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.6.3 Cara Therapeutics Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.6.4 Cara Therapeutics Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.7 United Cannabis

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.7.3 United Cannabis Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.7.4 United Cannabis Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.8 Lexaria Corp

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.8.3 Lexaria Corp Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.8.4 Lexaria Corp Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.9 GreenGro Technologies

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.9.3 GreenGro Technologies Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.9.4 GreenGro Technologies Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

8.10 CannaGrow Holdings

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

8.10.3 CannaGrow Holdings Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E

8.10.4 CannaGrow Holdings Market Share of Medical Marijuana Segmented by Region in 2017

Continued…..