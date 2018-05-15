Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Zinc Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Zinc Market 2018

Zinc is a non-ferrous metal, which is the fourth most common metal found in the earth's crust. It is silver-white in color with a blue tinge. Zinc metal has several applications in galvanizing, alloys and casting, brass and bronze alloys, dry cell batteries, medical products, and chemical compounds such as zinc oxide. It is used in the end-user industries such as construction, transportation, consumer durables, engineering, and other segments.

The analysts forecast the global zinc market to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zinc market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of zinc.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



The report, Global ZInc Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boliden

• Glencore

• Hindustan Zinc

• Nyrstar

• Teck Resources

• Votorantim

Other prominent vendors

• China Minmetals

• Goldcorp

• Huludao Zinc Industry

• Korea Zinc

• MITSUI MINING & SMELTING

• MMG

• Peñoles

• Shaanxi Dongling Zinc Industry

• Volcan Compañia Minera

Market driver

• Infrastructure growth in emerging markets

Market driver

Market challenge

• Muted demand due to economic slowdown

Market challenge

Market trend

• Zinc product forms preferred for CP applications

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



