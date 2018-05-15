Zinc Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Zinc Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”
PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Zinc is a non-ferrous metal, which is the fourth most common metal found in the earth's crust. It is silver-white in color with a blue tinge. Zinc metal has several applications in galvanizing, alloys and casting, brass and bronze alloys, dry cell batteries, medical products, and chemical compounds such as zinc oxide. It is used in the end-user industries such as construction, transportation, consumer durables, engineering, and other segments.
The analysts forecast the global zinc market to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zinc market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of zinc.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• ROW
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120097-global-zinc-market-2017-2021
The report, Global ZInc Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Boliden
• Glencore
• Hindustan Zinc
• Nyrstar
• Teck Resources
• Votorantim
Other prominent vendors
• China Minmetals
• Goldcorp
• Huludao Zinc Industry
• Korea Zinc
• MITSUI MINING & SMELTING
• MMG
• Peñoles
• Shaanxi Dongling Zinc Industry
• Volcan Compañia Minera
Market driver
• Infrastructure growth in emerging markets
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Muted demand due to economic slowdown
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Zinc product forms preferred for CP applications
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120097-global-zinc-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summery
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Global zinc market
• Global customer base concentration
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global zinc market by application
• Global zinc market in galvanizing applications
• Global zinc market in alloys and casting applications
• Global zinc market in brass and bronze applications
• Global zinc market in other applications
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global zinc market by end-user
• Global zinc market in construction segment
• Global zinc market in transportation segment
• Global zinc market in consumer durables segment
• Global zinc market in engineering and other segments
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global zinc market by geography
• Zinc market in APAC
• Zinc market in Americas
• Zinc market in Europe
• Zinc market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key geography
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key regions
PART 11: Market trends
• Increased consumption of zinc oxides
• Zinc product forms preferred for CP applications
• Price fluctuation resulting in squeezing profit margins
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Other prominent vendors
• Boliden
• Glencore
• Hindustan Zinc
• Nyrstar
• Teck Resources
• Votorantim
Continued…..
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here