SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) market, analyzes and researches the SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM Corp.

Microstrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech International AB

SAP AG

TIBCO Software Inc.

Actuate Corp.

Birst Inc.

Bime

Cloud9 Analytics

GoodData Corp.

Indicee Inc.

Host Analytics Inc.

Jaspersoft Corp.

Kognitio

PivotLink

SAS Institute Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) can be split into

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium - sized enterprises

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI)

1.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Overview

1.1.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market by Type

1.3.1 Private Cloud

1.3.2 Public Cloud

1.3.3 Community Cloud

1.3.4 Hybrid Cloud

1.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large Enterprise

1.4.2 Small Enterprise

1.4.3 Medium - sized enterprises

2 Global SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM Corp.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Microstrategy Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Oracle Corp.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 QlikTech International AB

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 SAP AG

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 TIBCO Software Inc.

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Actuate Corp.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Birst Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Bime

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Cloud9 Analytics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 SaaS-based Business Intelligence (BI) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued….