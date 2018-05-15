Germany Cards and Payments Market Growth Potential to 2022

According to the report published by Market Data Forecast, The Germany Cards And Payments Market has registered positive growth in spite of the economic slowdown being experienced in the region. The changing lifestyles of consumers, varying demographics,

Germany Cards And Payments Market - By Cards, Payment Terminals, Payment Instruments - Transaction Value, Volumes, Historical Analysis And Forecasts to 2022

According to German Central Bank and International Monetary Fund forecasts, the German economy is expected to be relatively stable despite financial uncertainties faced by most European countries.” — Market Data Forecast

Market Data Forecast’s "Germany Cards and Payments Market" report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Germany.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of cash transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Germany.

Germany Cards and Payments Market Overview

According to the report published by Market Data Forecast on Germany Cards and Payments Market, the launching of the SEPA and e-SEPA systems in Germany has made the cards and payments market of Germany very attractive, which has motivated consumers to increase the use of cashless transactions. The implementations of EMV, MFC, mobile wallets, contactless payment systems, and mobile payments are also expected to encourage the growth of the industry. Unhindered by the economic slowdown and uncertainty in Europe, the cards and payments market in Germany has increased its market value both in terms of volume and the transaction value.

The commencement of a prepaid car pilot project by the Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft back in 2012 was the beginning of the contactless cards framework of this market. McDonald’s, Esso, and Jet were some of the retailers which were chosen for this scheme back in the day. In the current there are a plethora of retailers related to contactless prepaid cards, which has made cash less attractive for customers.

Germany Cards and Payments Market - Growth Potential

The Sweden based developer of applications – Wrapp has launched an e-gift card, and its intervention in the market was primarily fueled by the growth opportunities prevalent in the Cards and Payments Market of Germany. The card has already proven to be a success in the countries of Russia and UK. The initial motive for the launching of Wrapp was to capitalize on smartphone users, connected with Facebook, who will now be enabled to purchase, redeem, and receive electronic gift cards on their devices and also from in-store merchants who are a part of this platform. The application is available on the IOS and Android systems.

Germany Cards and Payments Market - Geographical Segmentation

The Market in Germany is analysed geographically under the region of Europe. Germany accounts for one of the largest shares of the Europe Cards and Payments 2017, and is also showing robust growth in the market despite the economic slowdown. The government reforms taking place for the development of the card payments channel are expected to keep the market outlook stable in the coming future.

Some of the dominating players of Germany Cards and Payments Market are:

Deutsche Bank, Postbank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Kreditbank, Deutscher Sparkassen- und Giroverband, BVR, ING Bank, Landesbanken, Telefónica Deutschland, Fidor Bank, Girocard, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Diners Club

