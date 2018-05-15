Connie Goodman-Milone Returns to CUTV News Radio

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It is so wonderful to know there’s a place for caring people in this world.” This is what Connie Goodman-Milone, a highly regarded writer, Miami writing mentor and philanthropist, had to say about receiving a Marquis Who’s Who Humanitarian Award in 2017. It is one of the two she is proudest of in her string of accolades. The other was for Bereavement Volunteer of the Year, from VITAS Healthcare, bestowed on her in 2001, for her outstanding emotional and spiritual support of persons going through the hospice and grieving process (at a most crucial time of loss in American history.)

Connie has been oft-recognized for her work--as a frequent contributor of letters to the editor to the Miami Herald. Also for running groups, projects, and contests as community relations director of the South Florida Writer’s Association, and director of the Junior Orange Bowl Creative Writing Committee. She is an award-winning wordsmith who favors Haiku and free verse lyrical poetry, and was published in Poets Corner, Healthy Stories, Florida State Poets Association Anthology, Author’s Voice and other media.

But there is another, even more noble side to her; Connie is a credentialed social worker, and a compassionate supported for those who have experienced the pain of loss. She understands the emotions and needs of patients and the destruction of Cancer firsthand, since she stood faithfully by her mother’s side throughout mom’s battle with the disease. Sadly, mom passed only three months after she gave Connie the most beautiful wedding in Philadelphia.

Connie became a hospice volunteer at the VITAS inpatient unit at North Shore Hospital in Miami, and was so attuned at understanding matters, that patients and family members welcomed Connie’s support. She has since become a cherished volunteer for VITAS Healthcare. She is incredibly civic-minded and serves as a field partner for Doctors Without Borders, a champion for the American Red Cross and a patron of many non-profit organizations focused on wildlife and human rights.

Connie’s great loves have converged in her most meaningful initiative, an in-development book she is compiling with Jonathan Rose. It is known as The Bereavement Poetry Project and will be a two-volume anthology with a bereavement-themed name. The book will feature writers, at all levels and from all walks of life, who have experienced loss. Connie believes poetry is a healing art, and a great tool for coping with the death of a loved one.

Connie has lived in Miami since 1997 and is a known entity there. She is recognized as much for her gun violence protection and baseball writing pieces as her work for the local Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Help celebrate her special spirit and accomplishments as she returns to CUTV News Radio for a new six-part series.

