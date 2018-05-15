Organic Baby Food Market 2018-2022: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Organic Baby Food Market

Global Organic Baby Food Market

"Global Organic Baby Food Market 2017-2021" The Report Contain 82 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Organic foods are grown or processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Baby food that is manufactured or processed with organic ingredients is called as organic baby food. The global baby food and infant formula market will see moderate growth during the forecast period. Owing to the declining birth and fertility rates in developed countries, the market has reached maturity. However, factors such as a high percentage of working mothers, increased purchasing power, and expansive product portfolios are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Parents' concern about offering their babies the best in terms of taste and nutrition will also contribute to market growth.

The analysts forecast the global organic baby food market to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic baby food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales, volume, and value of organic baby food products.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Organic Baby Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Abbott

• Danone

• HiPP

• Nestlé

• The Hain Celestial Group

Other prominent vendors

• Amara Organics

• Arla Foods

• Baby Gourmet Foods

• Bellamy's Australia

• GreenZoo

• Healthy Sprouts

• Hero Group

• Little Duck Organics

• North Castle Partners

• Olli

• One Earth Farms

• Plum, PBC

• Tastybaby

• The Organic Baby Food Company

• Vitagermine

Market driver

• Rise in number of working women

Market driver

• Rise in number of working women

Market challenge

• Premium price of organic baby foods

Market challenge

• Premium price of organic baby foods

Market trend

• Increasing mergers and acquisitions

Market trend

• Increasing mergers and acquisitions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global baby food and infant formula market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global organic baby food market segmentation by product

• Global organic prepared baby food market

• Global organic infant formula market

• Global organic dried baby food market

• Global organic other baby food market

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global organic baby food market by geography

• Organic baby food market in Americas

• Organic baby food market in APAC

• Organic baby food market in EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Germany

• UK

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing mergers and acquisitions

• Increasing online purchasing of organic baby foods

• Innovation in packaging

• Changing market demographics and tastes

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Abbott

• Danone

• HiPP

• Nestlé

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED