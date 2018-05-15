Shanrod Africa Ltd Launches New Website
We are pleased to announce our New website www.africa-wilderness-safaris.com featuring Eastern and Southern Africa
About Shanrod Africa Travel
Shanrod Africa Travel is a tours and travel company that specializes in Africa travel. With a team of experienced individuals who have been in tourism for a long time, be sure of quality and professionalism.
Why travel with Shanrod Africa Travel
Shanrod Africa has regarded itself as specialists in the regions where we operate including Eastern Africa especially in Mountain Gorilla countries of Uganda, Rwanda and DRC, Africa wildlife in Kenya and Tanzania. Experience wildlife in the southern Africa with us to South Africa, Botswana, and Zambia with desert adventures in Namibia. We also take explorations to the famous sandy beaches of Indian Ocean in Zanzibar, Pemba and Mozambique or the wine farms in Cape Town and cultural expeditions in Ethiopia. We specialize in tailor-made and small group tours for the international travel trade, including film logistics and MICE travel.
Start from here
As we offer tailor-made safaris, our website provides sample tours to most safari destinations in Africa and representing different safari categories. All the trips are freely customizable to suit your needs. Each of the safaris listed on this website can incorporate any attraction, destination or accommodation that suits your desire and budget. Please, contact our sales team to help!
Our Staff
Our guides are some of the best in the business - compassionate, personable and extremely knowledgeable, with skills tailored to your client – whether it’s birding or speaking a foreign language. They have wide experience in different areas including game, birding safari, photographic safari guides as well as cultural and walking safari guides. We mainly use the local guides in the communities as a way of giving back and supporting them.
Our Transportation
Our vehicles are customized to meet your needs depending on location and the needs of the clients. Our different types of vehicles include customized 4x4 vehicles, executive chauffeurs and transfers for incentive and corporate travel (MICE). Buses and coaches are used for big groups and school trips.
Shanrod Africa
Shanrod Africa Ltd
704275526
