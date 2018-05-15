Waterproof Breathable Textile Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market

The Report Contain 63 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Waterproof breathable textiles are used in garments to prevent the absorption of water and provide protection from adverse weather conditions. They allow gases and vapors to escape from the garments and prevent water from penetrating into the material. The textiles are made up of wax, vegetable oil, animal fat, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). There are different types of breathable fabrics based on biomimetics, smart breathable fabrics, hydrophilic membranes coating, microporous membranes coating, and a combination of microporous & hydrophilic membranes coating.

The analysts forecast the global waterproof breathable textile market to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global waterproof breathable textile market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Waterproof Breathable Textile Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dow Corning

• Helly Hansen

• Marmot Mountain

• Patagonia

• W.L.Gore & Associates

Other prominent vendors

• Columbia Sportswear

• eVent FABRICS

• Heartland Textile

• JACK WOLFSKIN Retail

• Lowe Alpine

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• MITSUI

• Nike

• P2i

• POLARTEC

Market driver

• Protection from extreme weather conditions



Market challenge

• Toxins in waterproof and breathable textiles



Market trend

• Technological advances for greater comfort



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global waterproof breathable textile market by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global waterproof breathable textile market by geography

• EMEA

• Americas

• APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Dow Corning

• Helly Hansen

• Marmot Mountain

• Patagonia

• W. L. Gore & Associates

……..CONTINUED