STS Proudly Sponsors U.S. Secret Service’s Electronic Crimes Task Force Quarterly Meeting at Johns Hopkins University
STS International announced it is a proud sponsor of U.S. Secret Service’s Electronic Crimes Task Force (ECTF) quarterly meeting at Johns Hopkins University.
“STS is proud to support the mission to defend the United States of America from all adversaries, particularly those who use the internet to attack us from abroad,” said Chris Caruso, Director of Information Security Services at STS International.
“STS’ engagement in the cybersecurity domain is gaining momentum right now,” said Dave Morgan, STS Vice President for Operations. “We look forward to maximizing our leadership role in the cybersecurity community and harnessing strategic opportunities to provide our services and expertise to protect our clients, old and new.”
As a services and solutions provider to the federal government for over 25 years, STS is critically involved in this evolving domain. STS is a member of the @SecretService Maryland and Washington Metropolitan ECTFs, giving it unique knowledge and insight about the latest trends in cybersecurity. We are dedicated to continuous learning and engagement with cybersecurity experts, and we stand ready to support those who protect us.
ABOUT STS
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing secure solutions and services to the federal government. Core STS capabilities include Engineering and Integration, Enterprise Asset Management, and Training and Simulation. With corporate offices in Arlington, VA, and St. Petersburg, FL; manufacturing and warehouse operations in West Virginia and Florida; and operational offices in the U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command, and the U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility, STS is positioned to rapidly respond to customer requirements.
