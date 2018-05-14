Valensa International Recognized as “Fresh From Florida” For Unique Saw Palmetto Berries, Extract

Marking our Saw Palmetto ‘Fresh From Florida,’ gives our customers more confidence they are receiving unadulterated, pure Saw Palmetto Extract.” — Umasudhan C.P., CEO, Valensa International

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valensa International is now “Fresh From Florida,” and may use the popular logo, provided by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, to help educate local and international audiences about the unique Saw Palmetto palm. Indigenous to Florida, Saw Palmetto Extract provides a safe, natural alternative to relieving urinary and prostate health problems.

Hailed as a “Florida Treasure,” Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens) palms produce berries, from which Valensa International harvests and extracts the unique oil, using a solvent-free extraction process. Studies show this, unique to Florida, extract supports urinary and prostate health, which affects one of every two men over the age of 50 years old. These berries have historical relevance to Florida and have been used by Native Americans for many years for its powerful health benefits.

According to Umasudhan C.P, CEO of Valensa, the company will apply the logo throughout its 2018-2019 marketing campaign for USPlus® Saw Palmetto Extract, and corporate brand as a whole.

“We are proud of this designation and look forward to helping everyone in our business, from the farm to the pill, learn about this treasure grown only in Florida,” said Uma. “Marking our Saw Palmetto ‘Fresh From Florida,’ gives our customers more confidence they are receiving unadulterated, pure Saw Palmetto Extract.”

Uma also said Saw Palmetto originating anywhere else except Florida, could be a tip-off of an inauthentic version. “Saw Palmetto doesn’t thrive on a commercially viable scale anywhere else, even when transplanted. Many Saw Palmetto plants are hundreds of years old, and their highly developed root systems are unique to Florida."

Valensa is also proud that the “Fresh From Florida” logo recognizes:

- Florida Saw Palmetto berries are a sustainable, renewable crop harvested in Florida.

- Valensa employs responsible harvesters of saw palmetto berries providing income and employment on farms and ranches in Florida during the critical summer months.

- Saw palmetto berries from Florida are grown within 200 miles of Valensa’s production facility.

- The logo provides Valensa customers further confidence their Saw Palmetto is from the Florida geographic region.

To produce USPlus® Saw Palmetto Extract, Valensa collects ripened red berries to dry. Then Valensa uses a proprietary CO2 extraction method to produce a pure, solvent-free extract.

Valensa pioneered the nutraceutical industry in 1999, when it responded to the needs of the industry calling for an alternative prostate treatment. Well-designed clinical studies indicate that Saw Palmetto Extract is effective in controlling the most common prostate-related symptoms including urinary flow problems for men over 50 years old. In vitro tests further confirm that its mechanism of action is based on the ability to inhibit 5-alpha reductase mediated transformation of testosterone to the more potent hormone dihydrotestosterone whose abundance has been linked to enlarged prostate and poor urinary flow in older men.

About Valensa International

Headquartered near Orlando, Florida, Valensa International is a leading nutraceutical provider of science-based, intellectual property-protected ingredients proven to benefit human health and wellness. With more than 60 U.S. and International Patents for Formulations and Manufacturing, Valensa continues to innovate in the following four areas; men’s prostate health, joint health, immunity and healthy aging. Founded in 1999, Valensa International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EID Parry, and produces the following flagship products, marketed under the brands: Parry Organic Spirulina, Organic USPlus® Saw Palmetto Extract, Zanthin® Natural Astaxanthin and FlexPro MD® Joint Health Formulation. Learn more at valensa.com.



