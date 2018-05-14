There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,039 in the last 365 days.
JUNETEENTH EVENING ARTIST RECEPTION Retrospect of Freedom By Gene Grant, Oil-Painter Artist
Hallet Oak Gallery located downtown Hallettsville, Texas
Black American Artist Exhibit - Open to the Public for Juneteenth Celebration
To support these programs is in our best interest to ensure humanity perpetuates.”
— Betty J. Edwards, M.D.
HALLETTSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hallet Oak Gallery is hosting an Open House Juneteenth Celebration and evening reception for Gene Grant, Black American, oil painter, who will be presenting the Retrospect of Freedom on June 19, 2018, from 7:00 PM till 9 PM. Residing in Hallettsville, Gene Grant is a fourth generation Hallettsville resident. His Grandfather helped build the famed Lavaca County Courthouse in downtown Hallettsville. Grant has a passion for creating dream sequences, illustrating the strength of the people in his drawings. Gene was awarded a series of Michael Windberg oil painting classes through the Hallet Oak Gallery Steve Beckman Scholarship. The Gallery invites everyone to join in celebrating Black History and honoring this Hallettsville native. The Hallet Oak Gallery, a 501 c 3 non-profit fine art, performance and learning center, and is located in the historic Kahn & Stanzel Bldg., 115 N. Main St, Hallettsville, TX, 77964. For more information, visit the calendar-of-events at www.halletoakgallery.com.
Founded in 1995, EIN News is an international leader in real-time news tracking and digital information services. Our systems continuously scan the web, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. The data is then filtered and organized into news streams. The process is supervised by a team of professional news editors.
We are news professionals and technologists dedicated to producing the fastest and most comprehensive news streams on the planet. We are committed to providing our members with the highest quality software tools and resources available.