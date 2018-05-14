There were 447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,039 in the last 365 days.

JUNETEENTH EVENING ARTIST RECEPTION Retrospect of Freedom By Gene Grant, Oil-Painter Artist

Hallet Oak Gallery located downtown Hallettsville, Texas

Black American Artist Exhibit - Open to the Public for Juneteenth Celebration

HALLETTSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hallet Oak Gallery is hosting an Open House Juneteenth Celebration and evening reception for Gene Grant, Black American, oil painter, who will be presenting the Retrospect of Freedom on June 19, 2018, from 7:00 PM till 9 PM. Residing in Hallettsville, Gene Grant is a fourth generation Hallettsville resident. His Grandfather helped build the famed Lavaca County Courthouse in downtown Hallettsville. Grant has a passion for creating dream sequences, illustrating the strength of the people in his drawings. Gene was awarded a series of Michael Windberg oil painting classes through the Hallet Oak Gallery Steve Beckman Scholarship. The Gallery invites everyone to join in celebrating Black History and honoring this Hallettsville native. The Hallet Oak Gallery, a 501 c 3 non-profit fine art, performance and learning center, and is located in the historic Kahn & Stanzel Bldg., 115 N. Main St, Hallettsville, TX, 77964. For more information, visit the calendar-of-events at www.halletoakgallery.com.

