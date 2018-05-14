HALLET OAK GALLERY ART IN ARCHITECTURE PARTNERING WITH TEXAS SOCIETY OF ARCHITECTS: “Celebrating Victorian Design”
Art in Architecture Conference: June 8th and 9th: The Texas Society of Architects will be judging and will assist in awarding prizes.
The Hallet Oak Gallery invites artists to participate in a statewide contest to celebrate Victorian Design. Details are on www.halletoakgallery.com website.
Courthouse tours will be made available on both days from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 8th and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 9th. Eugene Heiner designed numerous courthouses, county jails and other public buildings in Texas. He was born in New York City, apprenticed in Chicago, and studied in Germany. A number of his works are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, including the Lavaca County Courthouse.
The Texas Society of Architects will be judging and will assist in awarding prizes. Entries in the contest may be in any medium (painting, sculpture, photography, or other) but must illustrate some aspect of Victorian design. They will be judged according to age groups: adults, teens, and children. Entry fee is $20 per artwork submitted, $15 for students. Two entries include one pass to conference. Winners will receive certificates and subscriptions to the Texas Society of Architects magazine, and there is a $200 prize for “Best of Show.” Must be present to win cash prize or it’s passed to the next runner up.
A two-day celebration: $25 per ticket with a discount for teachers, seniors and students at $15, will begin Friday late afternoon, June 8, 2018 with Courthouse tours led by James A. Jakubek from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Paulina Puljek Lord, classical guitarist will perform live music from the Queen Victoria era from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m., $10 donation, free for children with parent, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s events will begin with coffee and doughnuts at 8:00 a.m. with book signings and box lunch while speakers are presenting.
The highlights of the conference will be three presentations: Ann Benson McGlone, AIA, Preservation Specialist, will speak on Victorian architecture – the historical context, as well as the development of different styles within the period of 1837-1901, which was the reign of Queen Victoria. Ann McGlone will cover the Carpenter Gothic, Italianate, 2nd Empire (Mansard) and Queen Anne. Mike McGlone, AIA, Founding Principal/Owner Alamo Architects, will speak on Citizen Architect; how art, architecture and architects contribute to community. Doug Kubicek, Author, “Grand, Complete, and Perfect: The Lavaca County Courthouse”, will speak on how the railroad impacted architecture. The Texas Society of Architects contest judges will be Ann Benson McGone, AIA, President of Preservation Texas, a statewide advocacy organization of preservation and Mike McGlone, AIA, President of the Texas Society of Architects, both from San Antonio. To introduce the winners, the awards will be presented with a free open-house reception to the public. The reception will begin at 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., refreshments will be provided.
The Texas Society of Architects is a state component of the American Institute of Architects. Founded in 1939, TSA is one of the nation’s largest organizations for the architectural profession, with 17 regional chapters and more than 6,500 members. The TSA provided the following statement for this event:
The Texas Society of Architects’ mission statement is to be “the voice for Texas architecture, supporting the creation of safe, beautiful, sustainable environments.” As such, we are advocates for architecture. We promote good design and the benefits that good design can bring to our communities.
Texas’ courthouses are a cherished part of our state’s history, and Eugene Heiner was instrumental in the creation of many of these beautiful buildings. What better way to celebrate the impact that architecture can bring to our communities than to gather in Hallettsville beneath a beautiful Texas courthouse and honor the work of a great Texas architect.
Additional support for the event comes from Dr. Betty Edwards, owner of the Kahn & Stanzel Building; the City of Hallettsville; and Friends of Hallettsville Downtown Revitalization. Committee persons for the event include Gayle Bludau, Linda Cejka, Mieko Mahi, and Alice Vickers. Bookmark www.halletoakgallery.com for calendar-of-events or call 361-217-7030. Hallet Oak Gallery is located at 115 N. Main St., Hallettsville, TX 77964.
Mieko Mahi
Hallet Oak Foundation
361-217-7030
Hallet Oak Gallery Public Service Announcement