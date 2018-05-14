Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy Launches ASTDrops.com to Help Patients with Dry Eye and Sjogren’s Syndrome

Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy announced today that it has launched ASTDrops.com to assist patients with Dry Eye and Sjogren’s Syndrome.

"Many pharmacies do not offer the compounding services needed to create the drops. Carrollwood Compounding Pharmacy has invested significantly in our sterile compounding lab tp provide these services." — Dan Fucarino, Owner of Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy announced today that it has launched ASTDrops.com to assist patients with Dry Eye and Sjogren’s Syndrome. ASTDrops.com provides education, information, and prescription fulfillment services for Autologous Serum Tears and Antibiotic Eye Drops. Affiliations with specific physicians and labs will allow ASTDrops.com to provide prescription fulfillment services across the state of Florida.

Autologous Serum Tears are eyedrops prepared from a patient’s own blood, containing nutrients that medicated eyedrops cannot reproduce. Blood is drawn and placed into a centrifuge to separate it into specific components. These components are compounded with artificial tears and antibiotics to create the Serum Tears. Autologous Serum Tears have proven to provide relief for Dry Eye Syndrome and other inflammatory diseases. Dry Eye Syndrome is caused by a chronic lack of lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye. Its symptoms can range from constant eye irritation to inflammation and scarring of the eye surface.

ASTDrops.com is an innovative idea from Dan Fucarino who is the owner of Carollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy. Many years ago, pharmacies and doctors worked together to provide patients with treatments that were both affordable and effective. The pharmacy business model morphed and became more reactive to prescriptions and insurance approvals. Over the last few years, the healthcare environment has placed more responsibility on patients to find their own cost-effective treatments. In short, the market is forcing the healthcare to return to its roots and provide collaborative care. Mr. Fucarino noticed this trend and decided that he could best serve patients by creating an educational conduit for the specialized treatment offerings.

“Dry Eye Syndrome can be very painful and Autologous Serum Tears have proven to be a cost-effective treatment,” said Dan Fucarino, Owner of Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy. “Many pharmacies do not offer the compounding services needed to create the drops. Carrollwood Compounding Pharmacy has invested significantly in our sterile compounding lab so that we can provide these services and more.”

About Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy

Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy was founded in 1965 on the outskirts of Tampa, FL. The original pharmacy was complete with an old fashion soda fountain and lunch counter and was one of the few places to eat on North Dale Mabry Hwy. Over the years Tampa grew and Carrollwood Compounding Center and Pharmacy became surrounded by homes, businesses, and people. During the growth the Pharmacy has stayed true to its original mission of “Providing patients with the best service, the friendliness staff, and a fair price.” This commitment to the patient has allowed the pharmacy to expand to provide retail pharmacy, hormone replacement, pharmaceutical grade nutritional supplements, and non sterile and sterile compounding services.

