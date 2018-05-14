The Fifth Day of the Holy Land Tour with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

The Man of God began his fifth day in the Holy Land with high spirits, allowing all followers to grace the Lord faithfully.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Man of God began his fifth day in the Holy Land with high spirits, allowing all followers to grace the Lord faithfully. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of the Christ Embassy Church organized this special tour in Israel to help his followers get closer to the Lord. The organized tour of Israel aims to help believers get closer to scripture and the Bible by seeing the sites and places Jesus experienced centuries ago. For many Christians, going to the Holy Land has become an immense desire, in order to experience the glory of the Jewish Land.

The visit so far has been reported to be a success by the organization and the attendees. The groups expressed how fortunate they felt to be able to see sites holy both to Christians and Jews, highlighting the natural link between the two religions.

The group accompanying the Pastor Chris started the day with a Jeep ride through the famous Burma Road, a makeshift bypass road from the 1948 independence war. The road was built in order to connect the Hulda Kibbutz and Jerusalem. The road was named after the Chinese Burma Road. At the time, there was a siege on parts of Jerusalem. Participants of the tour were able to understand the struggles and sacrifices it took to build and create an Independent Jewish State.

For lunch Chris’s entourage joined him for a traditional Bedouin meal held in a tent. The Bedouin (“desert dwellers”) tribes are groups of nomadic Arab people historically inhabiting desert areas in the region. Additionally, they made a quick stop at Neot Kedumim, a Biblical landscape reserve. The reserve exists to teach the Bible in context by bringing it to life, it is an ecologically restored land from the scripture.

Finally, LoveWorld Incorporation organized a massive Pastor Chris ministration to close this marvelous day. The ministering focused on passages from the Bible that discuss the Holy Land and how believers can reconnect with the scripture through Jesus. Chris Oyakhilome discussed the essence of being a good Christian and that it is a struggle we must go through throughout our lives to be fully saved.

The organization, as well as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome himself remind everyone that “Jesus is everywhere we look, we need to be aware of Him and the miracles He is able to bring in one’s life. Christianity is about giving to others and helping them receive the Lord’s Word.”

Believers who weren’t unable to participate in the event are encouraged to keep up to date on all LoveWorld social media accounts, as well as on YouTube.

The Christ Embassy is delighted to announce that on Monday and Tuesday, May 14th, and 15th, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Hinn will be holding an uplifting ministration at 8 PM Israel time, 6 PM Nigerian time, 7 PM South Africa time, and 12 PM Texas time. Additionally, another ministration will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, at the same given times.



For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2I6BcRX and https://bit.ly/2rbI7UJ.

Followers and believers can register at http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/ and can receive updates, livestreams and other materials.