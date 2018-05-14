Clear Review closes first round funding at end of most successful quarter to date
Continuous Performance Management supplier notes sea-change as market moves from early adopters to early maturity
Mercia has invested £500,000 in Clear Review. Alistair Forbes, Investment Director and Head of Software & the Internet at Mercia said; “As forward thinking businesses move away from outdated annual performance reviews, Clear Review offers a system that supports a more effective continuous performance management approach. The company has demonstrated early success in its market by proving the concept of continuous performance management and building an impressive list of blue-chip clients. The company has a detailed product roadmap and growing customer list which we expect to continue as the funding provided will enable further development into new market segments.”
Listed on Disruptive HR’s Great HR Apps for 2018, Clear Review takes a completely new approach to performance management and the annual employee appraisal, turning it instead into continuous performance improvement. By providing an easy to use, intuitive and compelling app, managers and staff alike are keen to engage.
Stuart Hearn, Founder and CEO of Clear Review explained; “When we started out less than three years ago, the concept of continuous performance management was new and most of our clients were early adopters. The market is moving rapidly and we are now seeing early maturity and follower organisations embracing this methodology for increasing employee productivity and staff engagement.
“We are delighted to have secured this first round funding from Mercia Technologies who understand the issues we are addressing and the concept we are promoting. We are now poised to fast-track our growth, taking first mover advantage to gain significant market share.”
In 2018 Clear Review is looking to grow head count and is actively recruiting for roles across the business in the coming months.
Andreina West
PR Artistry
44 1491 845553
email us here