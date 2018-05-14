Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Video Conferencing Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Video Conferencing Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Video Conferencing Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 120 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Video Conferencing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Cisco Systems 
Huawei Technologies
West Unified Communications Services 
ZTE Corporation 
Polycom, Inc. 
Vidyo, Inc. 
Adobe Systems Incorporated. 
Microsoft Corporation 
Arkadin International SAS 
Logitech International S.A. 
Orange Business Services 
JOYCE CR, S.R.O. 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Video Conferencing in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
On-premise 
Managed 
Cloud-based 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Video Conferencing for each application, including 
Corporate Enterprise 
Healthcare 
Government and Defense 
Education 
Others

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Video Conferencing Market Research Report 2017 
1 Video Conferencing Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Conferencing 
1.2 Video Conferencing Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Video Conferencing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 On-premise 
1.2.4 Managed 
1.2.5 Cloud-based 
1.3 Global Video Conferencing Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Video Conferencing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Corporate Enterprise 
1.3.3 Healthcare 
1.3.4 Government and Defense 
1.3.5 Education 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Global Video Conferencing Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Video Conferencing (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Video Conferencing Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Video Conferencing Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

………..

7 Global Video Conferencing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Cisco Systems 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Video Conferencing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Cisco Systems Video Conferencing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Huawei Technologies 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Video Conferencing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Huawei Technologies Video Conferencing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 West Unified Communications Services 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Video Conferencing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 West Unified Communications Services Video Conferencing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 ZTE Corporation 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Video Conferencing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 ZTE Corporation Video Conferencing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Polycom, Inc. 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Video Conferencing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Polycom, Inc. Video Conferencing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
 ……..CONTINUED

