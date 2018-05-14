Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Explores the Diversity of the Holy Land

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has begun his eight-day trip throughout the Holy Land, with the goal of inspiring hundreds of his followers across the world.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Man of God himself, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has begun his eight-day trip throughout the Holy Land, with the goal of inspiring hundreds of his followers across the world. The Bible Tour that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome organized aims to connect Christians from across the globe to the Land of Israel, where Jews and Christians live side by side, and immerse themselves in the history of the land. The trip was designed to be a representation of how Pastor Chris feels towards his followers and Israel. His philanthropy is what facilitated this journey across a land that has been around for thousands of years and the Pastor designed this trip to fulfil the desires of many people who want to step foot in it. The attendees are expressing what an honor it is to be part of this trip and walk alongside Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

As mentioned above, the goal of the trip is to reunite Christians with their desired land and explore the biblical significance of it. It is important to mention that Jews will be joining the Pastor as well. In the Pastor’s eyes, it was crucial to not only focus on the Christian communities in Israel, but the Jewish ones as well. By doing so, it unites two religions that have a deep and strong connection to the land and forms a community within itself.

The delegation began their day on Sunday May 13th, in Jerusalem, just in time for Jerusalem Day. They started by exploring the community of Ultra-Orthodox Jews, located in Mea Shearim. This is just one of the many different types of communities that exist in Jerusalem, and Israel as a whole. Pastor Chris was also given the opportunity of visiting Hebron, which is a highly-mentioned place in the Bible. They also visited Machpela Caves, and the Friends of Zion Museum. He completed his day by visiting the Garden Tomb & Golgotha, where the burial and resurrection of Jesus occurred.

It was reported that the delegation was overwhelmingly pleased with the visitations and took in every moment and analyzing each portion with genuine interest. The group was greeted with warmth and compassion as they walked through the streets of Jerusalem, where they found the people to be “diverse and passionate”. The group expressed that they were taken aback by their open-mindedness and interest in the Christ Embassy and the respect and great appreciation they have for the Evangelical community.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and his delegation aimed at creating a memorable experience that will “change the lives of everyone present”. The Bible Tour will be featured all across LoveWorld channels, and will include photos, videos, and ministrations of the Pastor’s unforgettable trip.

The Christ Embassy is delighted to announce that on Monday, May 14th, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Hinn will be holding an uplifting ministration at 8 PM Israel time, 6 PM Nigerian time, 7 PM South Africa time, and 12 PM Texas time. Additionally, another ministration will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, at the same given times. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2I6BcRX and https://bit.ly/2rbI7UJ. This is an experience one should not miss. Moreover, believers are encouraged to register to http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/ and by doing so, will receive updates, livestreams and other materials.

