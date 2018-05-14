Post-It & Sticky Notes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

Post-It & Sticky Notes is a small piece of paper with a re-adherable strip of glue on its back, made for temporarily attaching notes to documents and other surfaces. A unique low-tack pressure-sensitive adhesive allows the notes to be easily attached, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving residue. Originally small yellow squares, Post-it Notes and related products are now available in an array of colors, shapes and sizes. Although 3M's patent ran out in 1997, "Post-It" and the original notes' distinctive yellow color remain registered company trademarks, with terms such as "repositionable notes" used for similar offerings manufactured by competitors. Despite this, the name has become genericized for all such products in many countries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Post-It & Sticky Notes in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Hopax

4A PAPER

Deli

M&G

COMIX

GuangBo

Poppin

Huiying Enterprise

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Surface Notes

Erasable Surface Notes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office

Household

School

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Post-It & Sticky Notes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Traditional Surface Notes

1.2.2 Erasable Surface Notes

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Office

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 School

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Post-It & Sticky Notes Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 3M Post-It & Sticky Notes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hopax

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Post-It & Sticky Notes Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Hopax Post-It & Sticky Notes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 4A PAPER

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Post-It & Sticky Notes Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 4A PAPER Post-It & Sticky Notes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Deli

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Post-It & Sticky Notes Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Deli Post-It & Sticky Notes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 M&G

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Post-It & Sticky Notes Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 M&G Post-It & Sticky Notes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

