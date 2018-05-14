Portable Oxygen Concentrator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

"An oxygen concentrator is a medical device which is designed to deliver a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight and more convenient for the patients.

In fact, oxygen concentrators are rather simple devices. They operate on the principle of ‘rapid pressure swing adsorption’ of atmospheric nitrogen onto specific minerals and then venting the nitrogen. The filtered gas mixture is mainly oxygen and little other gasses like argon and CO2."

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Portable Oxygen Concentrator in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Inogen

Invacare

Philips Respironics

Chart (Airsep)

Inova Labs

Teijin

GCE Group

Drive Medical

Precision Medical

AVIC Jianghang

Foshan Kaiya

Beijing North Star

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Direct Marketing

Distribution Marketing

Rental Marketing

